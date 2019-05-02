Albemarle Chief Information Officer named as 2019 CIO Hall of Fame member
May 02, 2019, 17:05 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, proudly announces that Chief Information Officer (CIO) Patrick Thompson has been named to the 2019 CIO Hall of Fame from IDG's CIO, the executive-level information technology (IT) media brand. CIO's Hall of Fame celebrates outstanding personal and team achievement in IT, honoring the technology executives who, along with significant accomplishments in the field of IT, have all demonstrated substantial business impact and technology vision within one or more organizations and have built exceptional IT organizations.
"All of us at Albemarle are extremely proud of Patrick for this well-deserved recognition. Patrick's leadership has been instrumental in Albemarle's growth and success via digital and technological innovation as well as in fostering a working environment that truly embodies our corporate values," said Albemarle CEO, Luke Kissam. "I am delighted to congratulate him on this accomplishment."
Thompson joined Albemarle in May 2017 as CIO. He leads the company's IT strategy and ensures all systems necessary to support Albemarle's strategic plan and operations are in place, including IT infrastructure, ecosystem and security and data protection. Prior to joining Albemarle, Thompson's career included roles at Turner Industries, Shaw Group and Amedisys.
All recipients of the 2019 CIO Hall of Fame Awards will be honored at the CIO 100 Symposium and Awards ceremony on Aug. 21, 2019, at The Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs, Colo.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, from energy and communications to transportation and electronics. Working side-by-side with our customers, we develop value-added, customized solutions that make them more competitive. Our solutions combine the finest technology and ingredients with the knowledge and know-how of our highly experienced and talented team of operators, scientists and engineers.
Discovering and implementing new and better performance-based sustainable solutions is what motivates all of us. We think beyond business-as-usual to drive innovations that create lasting value. Albemarle employs approximately 5,400 people and serves customers in approximately 100 countries. We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.
