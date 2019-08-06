Albemarle Corporation to host 2019 Investor Day on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today its plans to host an Investor Day on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in New York City.

Albemarle CEO Luke Kissam and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Scott Tozier will present alongside other members of Albemarle's executive management team, providing insights related to strategies and goals for the overall company and specific business units. The presentation will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. EDT and is expected to conclude at approximately noon EDT.

A live audio webcast of this event will be available on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com and by phone. Further instruction will be shared as our event date approaches.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, from energy and communications to transportation and electronics. Working side-by-side with our customers, we develop value-added, customized solutions that make them more competitive. Our solutions combine the finest technology and ingredients with the knowledge and know-how of our highly experienced and talented team of operators, scientists and engineers.

Discovering and implementing new and better performance-based sustainable solutions is what motivates all of us. We think beyond business-as-usual to drive innovations that create lasting value. Albemarle employs approximately 5,400 people and serves customers in approximately 100 countries. We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Albemarle Corporation's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

Related Links

http://www.albemarle.com

