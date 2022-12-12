Albemarle Corporation to Host Corporate Strategy Webcast on Tues., Jan. 24, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today its plans to host a webcast on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

Albemarle CEO Kent Masters and CFO Scott Tozier will present alongside other members of Albemarle's executive management team. The purpose of the webcast is to provide an update on corporate strategy, including 2023 guidance and a five-year outlook for the company. The presentation will also include additional details about the company's new segment structure. The event will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. ET and is expected to conclude at approximately 10:45 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com. Further details will be shared as the event date approaches.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

