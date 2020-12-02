Albemarle Executive Recognized as One of the "100 Global Inspiring Women in Mining"

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, proudly announces that Chile Country Manager, Ellen Lenny-Pessagno, has been recognized as one of the "100 Global Inspiring Women in Mining" (WIM100) by Women in Mining (WIM) U.K. The biennial WIM100 publication celebrates the "above and beyond" contributions of women to the global mining industry.

Lenny-Pessagno joined Albemarle in October 2018 as Country Manager in Chile. In this role, Lenny-Pessagno represents Albemarle in country, supports the execution of our corporate strategy, leads government and community engagement as well as environmental management, and provides visible leadership on corporate and local compliance. She is a member of the senior leadership team for the Lithium global business unit (GBU) and leads sustainability for the GBU. Prior to joining Albemarle, Lenny-Pessagno spent 26 years as a career diplomat with postings at U.S. embassies in Argentina, Mexico, Spain, Chile and Columbia, helping U.S. companies export to, and invest in, those markets.

"The mining industry needs more women because companies and industries with greater diversity are more successful and have more collaborative and healthy work environments," said Ellen Lenny-Pessagno, Chile Country Manager. "We are experiencing one of the most challenging times in human history, and as such, we need to do things differently. Today is the time for inclusion. Seek out others who are different from you, listen and learn from them. That way, we can all work together to contribute to a better society."

The WIM100, which has been awarded since 2013, received a record number of applicants this year. The recipients were announced by WIM U.K. on Nov. 19, 2020. Download the 2020 edition of the WIM100 here.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We think beyond business-as-usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

