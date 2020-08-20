Albemarle Publishes Enhanced Annual Sustainability Report

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today the release of its annual global Sustainability Report. Featuring Albemarle's renewed approach to sustainability efforts, this report shares the company's results against 2019 sustainability activities around the globe and demonstrates Albemarle's core values in action.

"In 2019, we took great care to identify a different approach to how we look at sustainability and how it fits into our overall business strategy," said Kent Masters, Albemarle CEO. "We conducted a materiality assessment with key stakeholders to gather insights into topics that matter most for the execution of our strategy and creation of long-term value for our partners. The findings are reflected in our new sustainability framework. As we look ahead, we shift our focus from setting our baseline sustainability performance to continuous improvement to continue creating sustainable value for our communities, customers and stakeholders around the world."

Albemarle's sustainability framework includes four quadrants of focus: people and workplace, natural resources, community engagement, and the company's sustainable business model. In addition to the framework, the key topics from the company's materiality assessment include: safety, inclusive & diverse workplace, investment in talent, energy management, greenhouse gas emissions, water management, minerals management, community / stakeholder engagement, innovation, business ethics, and regulatory compliance / product stewardship.

This Sustainability Report marks a renewal of Albemarle's sustainability journey forward. The 2019 report references the latest version of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards which ensures relevant and transparent disclosures, and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards that help disclose material, decision-useful information to investors.

For a complete review of Albemarle's 2019 Sustainability Report, and new approach to sustainability, please visit the full report at https://www.albemarle.com/sustainability.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We think beyond business-as-usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

Related Links

http://www.albemarle.com

