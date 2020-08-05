Albemarle Reports Second Quarter Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

(Unless otherwise stated, all percent changes are based on year-over-year comparisons)

Net income of $86 million , or $0.80 per diluted share; Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.86

, or per diluted share; Adjusted diluted EPS of Net sales of $764 million decreased by 14%, in-line with Q2 2020 outlook

decreased by 14%, in-line with Q2 2020 outlook Adjusted EBITDA of $185 million decreased by 29%, in-line with Q2 2020 outlook

decreased by 29%, in-line with Q2 2020 outlook Our plants continue to operate without material impact from the COVID-19 pandemic

Maintained our quarterly dividend of $0.385 per share, an increase of approximately 5% over the quarterly dividend paid in 2019

per share, an increase of approximately 5% over the quarterly dividend paid in 2019 Continued actions to bolster our balance sheet and enhance financial flexibility include the previously announced covenant amendment

Cost savings initiatives remain on track: realization of between $50 and $70 million of sustainable cost savings in 2020; implementation of short-term cash management actions to save between $25 and $40 million per quarter; and deferral of 2020 capital spending by about $150 million from plan

"We are pleased that our net sales and adjusted EBITDA were at the upper range of our outlook this quarter. These results are due in no small part to the diligence of our global teams who continue to operate our businesses safely and efficiently," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters. "We remain confident that we have the right strategy in place to deliver value to our stakeholders by investing in and growing our Lithium business. While our strategy has not materially changed, the environment in which we operate has changed dramatically. Our response must be to focus on operational discipline in terms of manufacturing, business, and capital project excellence."

Outlook

Albemarle anticipates that its third quarter 2020 performance will be lower year-over-year based on reduced global economic activity due to the global pandemic. As previously disclosed, we have withdrawn full-year 2020 outlook given the uncertainty around the duration and economic impact of the pandemic. We intend to reintroduce our full-year outlook as the situation allows. In an effort to help investors better understand our business, we have temporarily introduced a quarterly outlook.



Q3 2020 Outlook Net sales $700 - $775 million Adjusted EBITDA $140 - $190 million

COVID-19 Response

Albemarle's cross-functional Global Response Team continues to meet weekly to assess the situation and take necessary actions to address employee health and safety and operational challenges. Protocols including restricted travel, shift adjustments, increased hygiene, and social distancing for the essential workers at our plants remain in place at all locations. In some regions, including China, Australia, and Europe, our employees have returned to work. Other regions, including most of North and South America, remain on work-from-home protocols for non-essential personnel.

Second Quarter Results

In millions, except per share amounts Q2 2020

Q2 2019

$ Change

% Change Net sales $ 764.0



$ 885.1



$ (121.0)



(13.7) % Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 85.6



$ 154.2



$ (68.6)



(44.5) % Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ 185.2



$ 261.9



$ (76.7)



(29.3) % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.80



$ 1.45



$ (0.65)



(44.8) % Non-operating pension and OPEB items(a) (0.02)



(0.01)









Non-recurring and other unusual items(a) 0.07



0.10









Adjusted diluted earnings per share(b) $ 0.86



$ 1.55



$ (0.69)



(44.5) %

(a) See Non-GAAP Reconciliations for further details.

(b) Totals may not add due to rounding.

Net sales of $764.0 million decreased by $121.0 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by the Catalysts and Lithium business segments as discussed below.

Adjusted EBITDA of $185.2 million decreased by $76.7 million from the prior year quarter due to lower net sales, which were partially offset by productivity and cost improvements. Similarly, net income attributable to Albemarle of $85.6 million decreased by $68.6 million from the prior year. Corporate costs including SG&A were down compared to the prior year period as a result of cost savings initiatives.

The effective income tax rate for Q2 2020 was 17.5% compared to 18.2% in the same period in 2019. The difference is largely due to a change in the geographic mix of earnings. On an adjusted basis, the effective income tax rates were 18.9% and 18.4% for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Business Segment Results

Lithium

In millions Q2 2020

Q2 2019

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 283.7



$ 324.8



$ (41.0)



(12.6) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 94.5



$ 141.8



$ (47.2)



(33.3) %

Lithium net sales of $283.7 million declined $41.0 million primarily due to lower market and contract pricing. Lower contract pricing reflects 2020 battery-grade price adjustments that were agreed to in late 2019. Adjusted EBITDA of $94.5 million declined by $47.2 million primarily due to reduced net sales as well as reduced Talison equity income. The decline was partially offset by cost savings initiatives and efficiency improvements.

Current Trends: We expect the impact of low OEM automotive production to be felt more acutely in Q3 2020. At the same time, we are seeing impacts of lower market prices, higher inventory in the battery channel, and reduced demand in the glass and ceramics markets. As a result, we expect Q3 2020 EBITDA to be down about 10% to 20% compared to Q2 2020.

Bromine Specialties

In millions Q2 2020

Q2 2019

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 232.8



$ 255.4



$ (22.7)



(8.9) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 73.0



$ 81.3



$ (8.3)



(10.2) %

Bromine net sales of $232.8 million declined $22.7 million primarily due to lower volumes driven by COVID-19 related impacts. Adjusted EBITDA of $73.0 million declined $8.3 million due to lower net sales, which were partially offset by cost savings initiatives.

Current Trends: Third quarter 2020 EBITDA is expected to be similar to Q2 2020. Due to our position in the supply chain, the impact of COVID-19 related weakness began in Q2 2020 and is expected to continue into Q3 2020. Strong demand for surfactants and stabilization in building and construction helps offset weakness in other end use markets.

Catalysts

In millions Q2 2020

Q2 2019

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 197.1



$ 266.3



$ (69.2)



(26.0) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 22.8



$ 66.9



$ (44.1)



(65.9) %

Catalysts net sales of $197.1 million declined $69.2 million due primarily to lower volumes. Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) volume was down primarily from lower transportation fuel consumption as a result of stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions. Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) volumes were also down due to normal lumpiness of shipments and some softness related to lower oil prices and reduced fuel demand. Adjusted EBITDA of $22.8 million declined $44.1 million as a result of lower net sales and a net $12 million correction of out-of-period errors regarding inventory values and freight accruals. The errors primarily relate to Q1 2020 results (see note to the income statement). Adjusted EBITDA was favorably impacted by cost savings initiatives and efficiency improvements.

Current Trends: We expect FCC demand to partially recover in H2 2020 as travel begins to increase and global gasoline inventories deplete. Conversely, we expect that HPC will be negatively impacted in H2 2020 as refiners defer spending into 2021 and 2022. As a result, Q3 2020 EBITDA is expected to remain down about 50% to 60% from prior year.

All Other

In millions Q2 2020

Q2 2019

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 50.5



$ 38.6



$ 11.9



31.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 18.6



$ 11.2



$ 7.4



65.5 %

Other operations represents our Fine Chemistry Services (FCS) business. FCS net sales of $50.5 million increased $11.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $18.6 million increased $7.4 million. The FCS business tends to be contract driven. Recent contracts include life sciences products which are typically anti-cyclical.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2020, Albemarle had estimated liquidity of over $1.5 billion, including $737 million of cash and equivalents, $550 million remaining under our $1 billion revolver, and $220 million on other available credit lines. Total debt was $3.5 billion, representing net debt to adjusted EBITDA of approximately 3.2 times.

As previously disclosed, we recently negotiated a covenant amendment to ensure ongoing financial flexibility. The revised covenant is based on net debt to adjusted EBITDA, with a maximum ratio of 4.5 times for the third quarter 2020 through third quarter 2021, decreasing to 4.0 times in the fourth quarter of 2021, and 3.5 times thereafter.

Cash Flow and Capital Deployment

Cash from operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020, of $207.9 million, increased $8.6 million versus the prior year as reduced working capital outflows in 2020 offset lower earnings. Capital expenditures of $419.0 million were in-line with the prior year as progress continued on our Lithium expansion projects.

Our primary capital allocation priorities are to maintain our investment grade rating and our quarterly dividend while preserving our long-term growth profile.

In order to preserve cash and align with the current economic environment, we have accelerated our previously announced cost savings initiatives, implemented short-term cash management tactics, and delayed capital expenditures. We continue to anticipate realizing $50 to $70 million of sustainable cost savings in 2020. Expected full-year 2020 capital spending remains approximately $850 to $950 million.

In May, the board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.385 per share, an increase of approximately 5% over the quarterly dividend paid in 2019. We expect 2020 to be our 26th consecutive year of dividend increase, and the company remains committed to shareholder returns.

Our share repurchase authorization remains in place; however, there are no near-term plans to execute share buybacks. Divestiture activity is ongoing but has been slowed as travel restrictions have delayed due diligence processes.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We think beyond business-as-usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this press release, the conference call and discussions that follow, including, without limitation, information related to product development, production capacity, committed volumes, market trends, pricing, expected growth, earnings and demand for our products, input costs, surcharges, tax rates, stock repurchases, dividends, cash flow generation, costs and cost synergies, capital projects, economic trends, outlook and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; changes in financial and operating performance of our major customers and industries and markets served by us; the timing of orders received from customers; the gain or loss of significant customers; competition from other manufacturers; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold; limitations or prohibitions on the manufacture and sale of our products; availability of raw materials; increases in the cost of raw materials and energy, and our ability to pass through such increases to our customers; changes in our markets in general; fluctuations in foreign currencies; changes in laws and government regulation impacting our operations or our products; the occurrence of regulatory actions, proceedings, claims or litigation; the occurrence of cyber-security breaches, terrorist attacks, industrial accidents, natural disasters or climate change; the inability to maintain current levels of product or premises liability insurance or the denial of such coverage; political unrest affecting the global economy, including adverse effects from terrorism or hostilities; political instability affecting our manufacturing operations or joint ventures; changes in accounting standards; the inability to achieve results from our global manufacturing cost reduction initiatives as well as our ongoing continuous improvement and rationalization programs; changes in the jurisdictional mix of our earnings and changes in tax laws and rates; changes in monetary policies, inflation or interest rates that may impact our ability to raise capital or increase our cost of funds, impact the performance of our pension fund investments and increase our pension expense and funding obligations; volatility and uncertainties in the debt and equity markets; technology or intellectual property infringement, including cyber-security breaches, and other innovation risks; decisions we may make in the future; the ability to successfully execute, operate and integrate acquisitions and divestitures; uncertainties as to the duration and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales $ 764,049



$ 885,052



$ 1,502,894



$ 1,717,116

Cost of goods sold1 530,690



559,138



1,027,517



1,107,716

Gross profit 233,359



325,914



475,377



609,400

Selling, general and administrative expenses 106,949



126,715



208,826



240,070

Research and development expenses 14,210



13,462



30,307



28,439

Operating profit 112,200



185,737



236,244



340,891

Interest and financing expenses (17,852)



(11,601)



(34,737)



(24,187)

Other (expenses) income, net (6,273)



(7,065)



2,041



4,226

Income before income taxes and equity in net income of unconsolidated investments 88,075



167,071



203,548



320,930

Income tax expense 15,431



30,411



33,873



67,925

Income before equity in net income of unconsolidated investments 72,644



136,660



169,675



253,005

Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax) 31,114



38,310



57,718



73,491

Net income 103,758



174,970



227,393



326,496

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (18,134)



(20,772)



(34,565)



(38,729)

Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 85,624



$ 154,198



$ 192,828



$ 287,767

Basic earnings per share $ 0.81



$ 1.46



$ 1.81



$ 2.72

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.80



$ 1.45



$ 1.81



$ 2.71

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 106,329



105,961



106,278



105,880

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 106,535



106,316



106,524



106,336



1 Cost of goods sold for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 includes a net expense of $9.8 million for the correction of out-of-period errors regarding understated cost of goods sold for inventory values within the Catalysts segment and overstated freight accruals primarily within the Lithium and Catalysts segments.

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)



June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 736,696



$ 613,110

Trade accounts receivable 517,626



612,651

Other accounts receivable 76,957



67,551

Inventories 851,256



768,984

Other current assets 109,874



162,813

Total current assets 2,292,409



2,225,109

Property, plant and equipment 7,138,969



6,817,843

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 2,002,612



1,908,370

Net property, plant and equipment 5,136,357



4,909,473

Investments 614,145



579,813

Other assets 213,223



213,061

Goodwill 1,571,280



1,578,785

Other intangibles, net of amortization 342,839



354,622

Total assets $ 10,170,253



$ 9,860,863

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 523,160



$ 574,138

Accrued expenses 399,456



553,160

Current portion of long-term debt 406,201



187,336

Dividends payable 40,728



38,764

Current operating lease liability 21,808



23,137

Income taxes payable 29,450



32,461

Total current liabilities 1,420,803



1,408,996

Long-term debt 3,132,191



2,862,921

Postretirement benefits 50,362



50,899

Pension benefits 284,480



292,073

Other noncurrent liabilities 670,001



754,536

Deferred income taxes 406,255



397,858

Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity:





Common stock 1,064



1,061

Additional paid-in capital 1,400,105



1,383,446

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (431,131)



(395,735)

Retained earnings 3,054,434



2,943,478

Total Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity 4,024,472



3,932,250

Noncontrolling interests 181,689



161,330

Total equity 4,206,161



4,093,580

Total liabilities and equity $ 10,170,253



$ 9,860,863



Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Consolidated Cash Flow Data

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year $ 613,110



$ 555,320

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income 227,393



326,496

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 111,535



102,231

Gain on sale of property —



(11,079)

Stock-based compensation and other 9,765



10,136

Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax) (57,718)



(73,491)

Dividends received from unconsolidated investments and nonmarketable securities 12,984



60,291

Pension and postretirement (benefit) expense (3,312)



1,055

Pension and postretirement contributions (6,692)



(7,778)

Unrealized gain on investments in marketable securities (1,278)



(577)

Deferred income taxes 8,990



3,570

Working capital changes (156,579)



(223,238)

Other, net 62,829



11,672

Net cash provided by operating activities 207,917



199,288

Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (22,572)



—

Capital expenditures (418,991)



(415,626)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment —



10,356

Sales of marketable securities, net 1,496



908

Investments in equity and other corporate investments (486)



(2,549)

Net cash used in investing activities (440,553)



(406,911)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings of credit agreements 452,163



—

Other borrowings, net 12,956



183,052

Dividends paid to shareholders (79,909)



(74,313)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (14,286)



(38,962)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 10,809



3,205

Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation award distributions (4,019)



(10,570)

Debt financing costs (2,669)



—

Other —



(445)

Net cash provided by financing activities 375,045



61,967

Net effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents (18,823)



(11,481)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 123,586



(157,137)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 736,696



$ 398,183



Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Summary of Segment Results

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales:













Lithium $ 283,722



$ 324,758



$ 520,540



$ 616,644

Bromine Specialties 232,779



255,433



464,371



504,485

Catalysts 197,053



266,301



404,260



517,949

All Other 50,495



38,560



113,723



78,038

Total net sales $ 764,049



$ 885,052



$ 1,502,894



$ 1,717,116

















Adjusted EBITDA:













Lithium $ 94,536



$ 141,779



$ 173,173



$ 257,395

Bromine Specialties 73,041



81,332



156,303



159,929

Catalysts 22,777



66,875



70,247



126,946

All Other 18,598



11,240



41,422



18,483

Corporate (23,759)



(39,326)



(59,587)



(74,986)

Total adjusted EBITDA $ 185,193



$ 261,900



$ 381,558



$ 487,767



See accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations below.

Additional Information

It should be noted that adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-operating pension and OPEB items per diluted share, non-recurring and other unusual items per diluted share, adjusted effective income tax rates, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings"). These measures are presented here to provide additional useful measurements to review our operations, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. The Company's chief operating decision maker uses these measures to assess the ongoing performance of the Company and its segments, as well as for business and enterprise planning purposes.

A description of other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to evaluate our operations and financial performance, and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found on the following pages of this press release, which is also is available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the Company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort. The amounts and timing of these items are uncertain and could be material to the Company's results calculated in accordance with GAAP.

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, the non-GAAP financial measures, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings"), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted earnings is defined as earnings before the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items as listed below. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest and financing expenses, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA and the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items as listed below.



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 85,624



$ 154,198



$ 192,828



$ 287,767

Add back:













Non-operating pension and OPEB items (net of tax) (2,299)



(693)



(4,610)



(1,262)

Non-recurring and other unusual items (net of tax) 7,907



10,754



9,400



8,742

Adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 91,232



$ 164,259



$ 197,618



$ 295,247

















Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.86



$ 1.55



$ 1.86



$ 2.78

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 106,535



106,316



106,524



106,336

















Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 85,624



$ 154,198



$ 192,828



$ 287,767

Add back:













Interest and financing expenses 17,852



11,601



34,737



24,187

Income tax expense 15,431



30,411



33,873



67,925

Depreciation and amortization 57,841



52,948



111,535



102,231

EBITDA 176,748



249,158



372,973



482,110

Non-operating pension and OPEB items (2,895)



(676)



(5,803)



(1,259)

Non-recurring and other unusual items 11,340



13,418



14,388



6,916

Adjusted EBITDA $ 185,193



$ 261,900



$ 381,558



$ 487,767

















Net sales $ 764,049



$ 885,052



$ 1,502,894



$ 1,717,116

EBITDA margin 23.1 %

28.2 %

24.8 %

28.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.2 %

29.6 %

25.4 %

28.4 %

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA on a segment basis, the non-GAAP financial measure, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).



Lithium

Bromine

Specialties

Catalysts

Reportable

Segments

Total

All Other

Corporate

Consolidated

Total

% of

Net

Sales Three months ended June 30, 2020





























Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 66,038



$ 60,692



$ 10,702



$ 137,432



$ 16,425



$ (68,233)



$ 85,624



11.2 % Depreciation and amortization 28,498



12,349



12,075



52,922



2,173



2,746



57,841



7.6 % Non-recurring and other unusual items —



—



—



—



—



11,340



11,340



1.5 % Interest and financing expenses —



—



—



—



—



17,852



17,852



2.3 % Income tax expense —



—



—



—



—



15,431



15,431



2.0 % Non-operating pension and OPEB items —



—



—



—



—



(2,895)



(2,895)



(0.4) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 94,536



$ 73,041



$ 22,777



$ 190,354



$ 18,598



$ (23,759)



$ 185,193



24.2 %































Three months ended June 30, 2019





























Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 117,303



$ 69,616



$ 54,124



$ 241,043



$ 9,118



$ (95,963)



$ 154,198



17.4 % Depreciation and amortization 24,365



11,716



12,751



48,832



2,122



1,994



52,948



6.0 % Non-recurring and other unusual items 111



—



—



111



—



13,307



13,418



1.5 % Interest and financing expenses —



—



—



—



—



11,601



11,601



1.3 % Income tax expense —



—



—



—



—



30,411



30,411



3.5 % Non-operating pension and OPEB items —



—



—



—



—



(676)



(676)



(0.1) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 141,779



$ 81,332



$ 66,875



$ 289,986



$ 11,240



$ (39,326)



$ 261,900



29.6 %































Six months ended June 30, 2020





























Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 119,278



$ 132,357



$ 45,594



$ 297,229



$ 37,271



$ (141,672)



$ 192,828



12.8 % Depreciation and amortization 53,895



23,946



24,653



102,494



4,151



4,890



111,535



7.4 % Non-recurring and other unusual items —



—



—



—



—



14,388



14,388



1.0 % Interest and financing expenses —



—



—



—



—



34,737



34,737



2.3 % Income tax expense —



—



—



—



—



33,873



33,873



2.3 % Non-operating pension and OPEB items —



—



—



—



—



(5,803)



(5,803)



(0.4) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 173,173



$ 156,303



$ 70,247



$ 399,723



$ 41,422



$ (59,587)



$ 381,558



25.4 %































Six months ended June 30, 2019





























Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 210,472



$ 137,096



$ 101,983



$ 449,551



$ 14,324



$ (176,108)



$ 287,767



16.8 % Depreciation and amortization 46,457



22,833



24,963



94,253



4,159



3,819



102,231



5.9 % Non-recurring and other unusual items 466



—



—



466



—



6,450



6,916



0.4 % Interest and financing expenses —



—



—



—



—



24,187



24,187



1.4 % Income tax expense —



—



—



—



—



67,925



67,925



4.0 % Non-operating pension and OPEB items —



—



—



—



—



(1,259)



(1,259)



(0.1) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 257,395



$ 159,929



$ 126,946



$ 544,270



$ 18,483



$ (74,986)



$ 487,767



28.4 %

Non-operating pension and OPEB items, consisting of mark-to-market actuarial gains/losses, settlements/curtailments, interest cost and expected return on assets, are not allocated to our operating segments and are included in the Corporate category. In addition, we believe that these components of pension cost are mainly driven by market performance, and we manage these separately from the operational performance of our businesses. In accordance with GAAP, these non-operating pension and OPEB items are included in Other (expenses) income, net. Non-operating pension and OPEB items were as follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Interest cost $ 7,133



$ 8,769



$ 14,288



$ 17,638

Expected return on assets (10,028)



(9,445)



(20,091)



(18,897)

Total $ (2,895)



$ (676)



$ (5,803)



$ (1,259)



In addition to the non-operating pension and OPEB items disclosed above, we have identified certain other items and excluded them from our adjusted net income calculation for the periods presented. A listing of these items, as well as a detailed description of each follows below (per diluted share):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Restructuring and other(1) $ 0.04



$ 0.04



$ 0.06



$ 0.05

Acquisition and integration related costs(2) 0.04



0.04



0.06



0.07

Gain on sale of property(3) —



—



—



(0.08)

Other(4) (0.01)



0.03



(0.02)



0.02

Discrete tax items(5) —



(0.01)



(0.01)



0.02

Total non-recurring and other unusual items $ 0.07



$ 0.10



$ 0.09



$ 0.08









(1) Severance expenses of $6.7 million ($4.7 million after income taxes, or $0.04 per share) included in Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020. In addition, we recorded severance expenses in Cost of goods sold, Selling, general and administrative expenses and Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $0.7 million, $8.2 million and a $0.3 million gain ($6.2 million after income taxes, or $0.06 per share), respectively. These severance expenses are part of a business reorganization plan, primarily within our Lithium business in Germany, as well in our Bromine Specialties business in 2020. The balance of unpaid severance is recorded in Accrued expenses and is expected to primarily be paid through the first quarter of 2021. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, severance expenses of $4.8 million ($4.4 million after income taxes, or $0.04 per share) and $5.3 million ($4.9 million after income taxes, or $0.05 per share), respectively, were recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses as part of a business reorganization plan primarily in Catalysts, Lithium and Corporate.



(2) Costs related to the acquisition, integration and potential divestitures for various significant projects, recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 of $5.5 million and $8.4 million ($4.2 million and $6.5 million after income taxes, or $0.04 and $0.06 per share), respectively, and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 of $5.0 million and $10.3 million ($3.8 million and $7.9 million after income taxes, or $0.04 and $0.07 per share), respectively.



(3) Included in Other (expenses) income, net, for the six months ended June 30, 2019 is a gain of $11.1 million ($8.5 million after income taxes, or $0.08 per share) related to the sale of land in Pasadena, Texas not used as part of our operations.



(4) Other adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2020 included amounts recorded in:

• Other (expenses) income, net - $0.9 million ($0.6 million after income taxes, or $0.01 per share) net gain primarily relating to the sale of idle properties in Germany.





Other adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2020 included amounts recorded in:

• Other (expenses) income, net - $2.7 million gain resulting from the settlement of a legal matter related to a business sold and $0.8 million net gain primarily relating to the sale of idle properties in Germany, partially offset by a $0.8 million loss resulting from the adjustment of indemnifications related to previously disposed businesses.

After income taxes, this net gain totaled $1.7 million, or $0.02 per share.





Other adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2019 included amounts recorded in:

• Cost of goods sold - $0.1 million related to non-routine labor and compensation related costs in Chile that are outside normal compensation arrangements.

• Selling, general and administrative expenses - $4.8 million related to severance payments as part of a business reorganization plan and $1.0 million of shortfall contributions for our multiemployer plan financial improvement plan.



Other (expenses) income, net - $2.5 million of a net loss primarily resulting from the revision of indemnifications related to previously disposed businesses.

After income taxes, these charges totaled $3.3 million, or $0.03 per share.





Other adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2019 included amounts recorded in:

• Cost of goods sold - $0.5 million related to non-routine labor and compensation related costs in Chile that are outside normal compensation arrangements.

• Selling, general and administrative expenses - $5.3 million related to severance payments as part of a business reorganization plan and $1.0 million of shortfall contributions for our multiemployer plan financial improvement plan.

• Other (expenses) income, net - $0.9 million of a net loss primarily resulting from the revision of indemnifications and other liabilities related to previously disposed businesses.

After income taxes, these charges totaled $2.0 million or $0.02 per share.



(5) Included in Income tax expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 are discrete net tax benefits of $0.5 million, or less than $0.01 per share, and $1.6 million, or $0.01 per share, respectively. The net benefit for the three months is primarily related to lapses in statute of limitations. The net benefit for the six months is primarily related to excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements.





Included in Income tax expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 are discrete net tax benefits of $0.8 million, or $0.01 per share, and expenses of $2.4 million, or $0.02 per share, respectively. The net benefit for the three months is primarily related to foreign return to accrual adjustments. The net expense for the six months is primarily related to expenses for uncertain tax positions and foreign return to accrual adjustments, partially offset by a benefit for excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements.

See below for a reconciliation of the adjusted effective income tax rate, the non-GAAP financial measure, to the effective income tax rate, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).



Income before

income taxes and

equity in net income

of unconsolidated

investments

Income tax expense

Effective income tax

rate Three months ended June 30, 2020









As reported $ 88,075



$ 15,431



17.5 % Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items 8,445



2,837





As adjusted $ 96,520



$ 18,268



18.9 %











Three months ended June 30, 2019









As reported $ 167,071



$ 30,411



18.2 % Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items 12,742



2,681





As adjusted $ 179,813



$ 33,092



18.4 %











Six months ended June 30, 2020









As reported $ 203,548



$ 33,873



16.6 % Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items 8,906



3,795





As adjusted $ 212,454



$ 37,668



17.7 %











Six months ended June 30, 2019









As reported $ 320,930



$ 67,925



21.2 % Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items 5,657



(1,823)





As adjusted $ 326,587



$ 66,102



20.2 %

