Albemarle Reports Third Quarter Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) today announced its results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

(Based on year-over-year comparisons unless otherwise noted)

Net sales of $879.7 million increased 14%, excluding foreign exchange impact of 1%, largely driven by strong volume and favorable pricing

Net sales of $879.7 million increased 14%, excluding foreign exchange impact of 1%, largely driven by strong volume and favorable pricing
Earnings were $1.46 per diluted share, an increase of 22%

Adjusted EPS were $1.53 per diluted share, an increase of 17%

Adjusted EBITDA was $254.4 million, an increase of 8%

Notable Developments

Completed previously announced lithium joint venture with Mineral Resources Limited on Oct. 31, 2019 ; funded Wodgina mine project and other general corporate projects with $1 billion , borrowed from new $1.2 billion unsecured credit facility

; funded Wodgina mine project and other general corporate projects with , borrowed from new unsecured credit facility Previously announced Company's full year 2019 adjusted diluted EPS outlook is $6.00 - $6.20 from $6.25 - $6.65

- from - Initiating cost management program targeting over $100 million in savings over a two-year period

"During the third quarter, Albemarle grew net sales by 14%, adjusted EBITDA by 12%, and adjusted earnings per share by 22% over the prior year, excluding currency impacts, due to solid growth across all businesses," said Luke Kissam, Albemarle CEO. "We have recently made several strategic decisions to further position Albemarle for long-term success and remain confident in the long-term growth prospects of our business."

Third Quarter Results

In millions, except per share amounts Q3 2019

Q3 2018

$ Change

% Change Net sales $ 879.7



$ 777.7



$ 102.0



13.1 % Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 155.1



$ 129.7



$ 25.3



19.5 % Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ 254.4



$ 235.1



$ 19.3



8.2 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.46



$ 1.20



$ 0.26



21.7 % Non-operating pension and OPEB items(a) (0.01)



(0.02)









Non-recurring and other unusual items(a) 0.08



0.13









Adjusted diluted earnings per share(b) $ 1.53



$ 1.31



$ 0.22



16.8 %

(a) See Non-GAAP Reconciliations for further details.

(b) Totals may not add due to rounding.

Net sales increased 14%, in constant currencies, due to increased volume in all reportable segments and favorable pricing in Lithium and Bromine Specialties.

The Company's earnings increased as a result of earnings growth from each of the businesses, lower interest and financing expenses, and a lower effective tax rate. The increase was partially offset by unfavorable currency exchange, higher corporate costs for professional services, and increased depreciation and amortization due to increased capital projects put into service.

Third Quarter Business Segment Results

Lithium

In millions Q3 2019

Q3 2018

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 330.4



$ 270.9



$ 59.5



21.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 127.5



$ 113.6



$ 13.8



12.2 %

Net sales and adjusted EBITDA growth were driven by increased volume and slightly favorable pricing of 1%, which more than offset deferred shipments due to disruption caused by Typhoon Tapah in late September. As previously communicated, impacted volume is expected to be fully recovered in the fourth quarter.

Net sales reflects unfavorable currency exchange of 1%. Adjusted EBITDA reflects favorable currency exchange of 4% resulting from a weaker Chilean Peso.

Cost of goods sold increased, mainly due to higher tolling product costs to meet customer commitments and address operating issues in La Negra, Chile .

. Out-of-period non-cash expense of $7.0 million recorded in the third quarter of 2019 in cost of goods sold was due to an adjustment of lithium carbonate inventory values from the second quarter of 2019.

recorded in the third quarter of 2019 in cost of goods sold was due to an adjustment of lithium carbonate inventory values from the second quarter of 2019. Please see press release issued Oct. 24, 2019 for additional information.

Bromine Specialties

In millions Q3 2019

Q3 2018

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 256.3



$ 232.6



$ 23.7



10.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 88.8



$ 78.6



$ 10.2



13.0 %

Net sales and adjusted EBITDA growth reflects favorable price impacts and increased volume, more than offsetting unfavorable currency exchange of 1%.

Catalysts

In millions Q3 2019

Q3 2018

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 261.3



$ 251.1



$ 10.2



4.1 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 66.9



$ 62.6



$ 4.3



6.9 %

Favorable pricing in Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalysts was offset by lower volumes related to delays in the start-up of new FCC units.

Clean Fuel Technology, or HPC, benefited from higher sales volume and a favorable product mix.

Net sales reflects unfavorable currency exchange of 1%.

Results also reflect a partial insurance claim reimbursement of $2.2 million received in 2018.

All Other

In millions Q3 2019

Q3 2018

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 31.7



$ 23.1



$ 8.7



37.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 10.4



$ 4.0



$ 6.5



163.3 %

Net sales growth reflects increased sales volume of $9.3 million in our fine chemistry services business.

in our fine chemistry services business. Results also reflect a $4.4 million decrease from the re-measurement of the fair value of our investment in private equity securities.

Corporate Results

In millions Q3 2019

Q3 2018

$ Change

% Change Adjusted EBITDA $ (39.3)



$ (23.7)



$ (15.6)



65.9 %































Results reflect higher selling, general and administrative spending for professional services and $11.3 million of unfavorable currency exchange impacts.

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 15.5% compared to 21.5% in the same period in 2018, largely due to change in geographic earnings mix. On an adjusted basis, the effective income tax rates were 15.0% and 18.9% for the third quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Cash Flow and Capital Deployment

Cash from operations was $345.6 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2019, a decrease of $31.3 million versus the same period in 2018. The result was primarily due to the timing on payables and the collection of certain receivables, lower cash earnings in Catalysts, and higher cash taxes. This was partially offset by higher dividends received from unconsolidated investments and increased cash earnings from Bromine Specialties.

Capital expenditures were $608.5 million as compared to $471.7 million in the first nine months of 2018, with the increase driven largely by expansion in our Lithium business. As previously announced in the second quarter, Albemarle reduced its multi-year capital expenditure plan to approximately $3.5 billion from $5.0 billion over the next five years. This adjustment reflects the Company's commitment to generating free cash in 2021 and investing capital where customer volume and price commitments provide an attractive return.

During the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2019, Albemarle deployed dividends to shareholders totaling $113.3 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $317.8 million at Sept. 30, 2019, as compared to $555.3 million at Dec. 31, 2018.

Full Year 2019 Outlook

As previously announced on Oct. 24, 2019, discrete and operational items impacting Lithium will likely cause the business's fourth quarter 2019 performance to be lower than previously forecasted. The Company expects continued upside in Bromine Specialties and Catalysts in the fourth quarter, but does not expect this to offset the impact from Lithium on total Company results.

As a result, Albemarle is reaffirming its full year 2019 guidance as follows:



Current Outlook

vs Pro Forma Full Year 2018(a) Net sales $3.6 - $3.7 billion

7% - 10% Adjusted EBITDA $1.02 - $1.06 billion

2% - 6% Adjusted EPS (per diluted share) $6.00 - $6.20

10% - 14%

(a) Pro forma excludes the impact of the polyolefin catalysts and components business sold on April 1, 2018.

Additionally, the Company expects its full year 2019 income tax rate to be between 18% and 19%.

Earnings Call

The Company's earnings presentation and supporting material is available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, from energy and communications to transportation and electronics. Working side-by-side with our customers, we develop value-added, customized solutions that make them more competitive. Our solutions combine the finest technology and ingredients with the knowledge and know-how of our highly experienced and talented team of operators, scientists and engineers.

Discovering and implementing new and better performance-based sustainable solutions is what motivates all of us. We think beyond business-as-usual to drive innovations that create lasting value. Albemarle employs approximately 5,600 people and serves customers in approximately 100 countries. We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this press release, the conference call and discussions that follow, including, without limitation, information related to product development, production capacity, committed volumes, market trends, pricing, expected growth, earnings and demand for our products, input costs, surcharges, tax rates, stock repurchases, dividends, cash flow generation, costs and cost synergies, capital projects, economic trends, outlook and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; changes in financial and operating performance of our major customers and industries and markets served by us; the timing of orders received from customers; the gain or loss of significant customers; competition from other manufacturers; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold; limitations or prohibitions on the manufacture and sale of our products; availability of raw materials; increases in the cost of raw materials and energy, and our ability to pass through such increases to our customers; changes in our markets in general; fluctuations in foreign currencies; changes in laws and government regulation impacting our operations or our products; the occurrence of regulatory actions, proceedings, claims or litigation; the occurrence of cyber-security breaches, terrorist attacks, industrial accidents, natural disasters or climate change; the inability to maintain current levels of product or premises liability insurance or the denial of such coverage; political unrest affecting the global economy, including adverse effects form terrorism or hostilities; political instability affecting our manufacturing operations or joint ventures; changes in accounting standards; the inability to achieve results from our global manufacturing cost reduction initiatives as well as our ongoing continuous improvement and rationalization programs; changes in the jurisdictional mix of our earnings and changes in tax laws and rates; changes in monetary policies, inflation or interest rates that may impact our ability to raise capital or increase our cost of funds, impact the performance of our pension fund investments and increase our pension expense and funding obligations; volatility and uncertainties in the debt and equity markets; technology or intellectual property infringement, including cyber-security breaches, and other innovation risks; decisions we may make in the future; the ability to successfully execute, operate and integrate acquisitions and divestitures; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net sales $ 879,747



$ 777,748



$ 2,596,863



$ 2,453,251

Cost of goods sold 569,880



497,211



1,677,596



1,556,379

Gross profit 309,867



280,537



919,267



896,872

Selling, general and administrative expenses 108,135



100,167



348,205



325,174

Research and development expenses 15,585



16,610



44,024



53,670

Gain on sale of business —



—



—



(218,705)

Operating profit 186,147



163,760



527,038



736,733

Interest and financing expenses (11,108)



(12,988)



(35,295)



(39,834)

Other (expenses) income, net (11,316)



3,793



(7,090)



(31,906)

Income before income taxes and equity in net income of

unconsolidated investments 163,723



154,565



484,653



664,993

Income tax expense 25,341



33,167



93,266



133,630

Income before equity in net income of unconsolidated

investments 138,382



121,398



391,387



531,363

Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of

tax) 33,236



22,081



106,727



61,727

Net income 171,618



143,479



498,114



593,090

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (16,548)



(13,734)



(55,277)



(29,124)

Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 155,070



$ 129,745



$ 442,837



$ 563,966

Basic earnings per share $ 1.46



$ 1.21



$ 4.18



$ 5.16

Diluted earnings per share $ 1.46



$ 1.20



$ 4.16



$ 5.11

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 105,999



107,315



105,920



109,223

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 106,299



108,302



106,324



110,276



Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)



September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 317,823



$ 555,320

Trade accounts receivable 637,037



605,712

Other accounts receivable 86,556



52,059

Inventories 802,434



700,540

Other current assets 125,902



84,790

Total current assets 1,969,752



1,998,421

Property, plant and equipment 5,406,123



4,799,063

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 1,882,086



1,777,979

Net property, plant and equipment 3,524,037



3,021,084

Investments 551,657



528,722

Other assets 200,858



80,135

Goodwill 1,534,241



1,567,169

Other intangibles, net of amortization 361,058



386,143

Total assets $ 8,141,603



$ 7,581,674

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 527,052



$ 522,516

Accrued expenses 273,709



257,323

Current portion of long-term debt 539,960



307,294

Dividends payable 38,678



35,169

Current operating lease liability 24,606



—

Income taxes payable 17,238



60,871

Total current liabilities 1,421,243



1,183,173

Long-term debt 1,381,984



1,397,916

Postretirement benefits 45,752



46,157

Pension benefits 272,345



285,396

Other noncurrent liabilities 618,822



526,942

Deferred income taxes 393,120



382,982

Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity:





Common stock 1,060



1,056

Additional paid-in capital 1,379,419



1,368,897

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (435,977)



(350,682)

Retained earnings 2,892,057



2,566,050

Total Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity 3,836,559



3,585,321

Noncontrolling interests 171,778



173,787

Total equity 4,008,337



3,759,108

Total liabilities and equity $ 8,141,603



$ 7,581,674



Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Consolidated Cash Flow Data

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year $ 555,320



$ 1,137,303

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income 498,114



593,090

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 156,718



150,511

Gain on sale of business —



(218,705)

Gain on sale of property (11,079)



—

Stock-based compensation and other 15,169



11,785

Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax) (106,727)



(61,727)

Dividends received from unconsolidated investments and nonmarketable

securities 62,982



32,794

Pension and postretirement expense (benefit) 1,641



(2,708)

Pension and postretirement contributions (10,728)



(11,068)

Unrealized gain on investments in marketable securities (1,701)



(1,615)

Deferred income taxes 7,726



43,400

Working capital changes (289,587)



(131,813)

Other, net 23,110



(27,003)

Net cash provided by operating activities 345,638



376,941

Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



(11,403)

Capital expenditures (608,456)



(471,675)

Cash proceeds from divestitures, net —



413,479

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 10,356



—

Sales of (investments in) marketable securities, net 1,177



(761)

Investments in equity and other corporate investments (2,569)



(5,346)

Net cash used in investing activities (599,492)



(75,706)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Other borrowings (repayments), net 232,183



(134,505)

Dividends paid to shareholders (113,321)



(108,922)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (57,212)



(14,756)

Repurchases of common stock —



(500,000)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,814



2,302

Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation award distributions (10,774)



(17,047)

Other (445)



—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 55,245



(772,928)

Net effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents (38,888)



(24,384)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (237,497)



(496,077)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 317,823



$ 641,226



Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Summary of Segment Results

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net sales:













Lithium $ 330,386



$ 270,928



$ 947,030



$ 886,523

Bromine Specialties 256,267



232,616



760,752



678,769

Catalysts 261,346



251,139



779,295



796,822

All Other 31,748



23,065



109,786



90,978

Corporate —



—



—



159

Total net sales $ 879,747



$ 777,748



$ 2,596,863



$ 2,453,251

















Adjusted EBITDA:













Lithium $ 127,459



$ 113,629



$ 384,854



$ 386,260

Bromine Specialties 88,814



78,585



248,743



217,921

Catalysts 66,944



62,602



193,890



205,534

All Other 10,448



3,968



28,931



7,729

Corporate (39,314)



(23,702)



(114,300)



(75,082)

Total adjusted EBITDA $ 254,351



$ 235,082



$ 742,118



$ 742,362



See accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations below.

Additional Information

It should be noted that adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-operating pension and OPEB items per diluted share, non-recurring and other unusual items per diluted share, adjusted effective income tax rates, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings"). These measures are presented here to provide additional useful measurements to review our operations, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. The Company's chief operating decision maker uses these measures to assess the ongoing performance of the Company and its segments, as well as for business and enterprise planning purposes.

A description of other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to evaluate our operations and financial performance, and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found on the following pages of this press release, which is also is available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the Company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort. The amounts and timing of these items are uncertain and could be material to the Company's results calculated in accordance with GAAP.

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, the non-GAAP financial measures, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings"), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted earnings is defined as earnings before the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items as listed below. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest and financing expenses, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA and the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items as listed below.



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 155,070



$ 129,745



$ 442,837



$ 563,966

Add back:













Non-operating pension and OPEB items (net of tax) (543)



(1,856)



(1,805)



(5,595)

Non-recurring and other unusual items (net of tax) 8,497



13,568



17,239



(121,731)

Adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 163,024



$ 141,457



$ 458,271



$ 436,640

















Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.53



$ 1.31



$ 4.31



$ 3.96

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 106,299



108,302



106,324



110,276

















Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 155,070



$ 129,745



$ 442,837



$ 563,966

Add back:













Interest and financing expenses 11,108



12,988



35,295



39,834

Income tax expense 25,341



33,167



93,266



133,630

Depreciation and amortization 54,487



49,707



156,718



150,511

EBITDA 246,006



225,607



728,116



887,941

Non-operating pension and OPEB items (551)



(2,195)



(1,810)



(6,596)

Non-recurring and other unusual items 8,896



11,670



15,812



(138,983)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 254,351



$ 235,082



$ 742,118



$ 742,362

















Net sales $ 879,747



$ 777,748



$ 2,596,863



$ 2,453,251

EBITDA margin 28.0 %

29.0 %

28.0 %

36.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 28.9 %

30.2 %

28.6 %

30.3 %

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA on a segment basis, the non-GAAP financial measure, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).