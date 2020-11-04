Albemarle Reports Third Quarter Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

(Unless otherwise stated, all percent changes are based on year-over-year comparisons)

Net income of $98 million , or $0.92 per diluted share; Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.09

, or per diluted share; Adjusted diluted EPS of Net sales of $747 million decreased by 15%, in-line with Q3 2020 outlook

decreased by 15%, in-line with Q3 2020 outlook Adjusted EBITDA of $216 million decreased by 15%, exceeding the high-end of Q3 2020 outlook by 14%

decreased by 15%, exceeding the high-end of Q3 2020 outlook by 14% Our plants continue to operate without material impact from the COVID-19 pandemic

Increased cost savings: approximately $80 million of sustainable cost savings to be achieved in 2020

of sustainable cost savings to be achieved in 2020 Maintained our quarterly dividend of $0.385 per share, an increase of approximately 5% over the quarterly dividend paid in 2019

"Albemarle reported another solid quarter with Q3 2020 net sales in the upper end of our outlook range and adjusted EBITDA exceeding outlook. Our performance was driven by operating teams committed to running our businesses safely and efficiently in the face of pandemic-related economic weakness, and to our successful sustainable cost savings initiative," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters. "We now expect to realize approximately $80 million of cost savings this year and to reach an annual savings rate of $120 million or more by the end of 2021. We expect these savings to represent a first wave of ongoing operational improvements that will reap notable benefits for the company."

Outlook

Albemarle anticipates that its full year 2020 performance will be lower year-over-year based on reduced global economic activity due to the global pandemic.



FY 2020 Outlook Net sales $3.05 - $3.15 billion Adjusted EBITDA $780 - $810 million Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25% - 26% Adj. Diluted EPS $3.80 - $4.15 Net Cash from Operations $660 - $710 million Capital Expenditures $850 - $900 million

COVID-19 Response

Albemarle's cross-functional Global Response Team continues to meet biweekly to assess the situation and take necessary actions to address employee health and safety and operational challenges. Our first priority is always the health and well-being of our employees, customers, and communities. Beyond that, our focus has shifted from managing an immediate crisis to building in the flexibility needed to adjust for regional differences and changing conditions. Protocols including restricted travel, shift adjustments, increased hygiene, and social distancing for the essential workers at our plants remain in place at all locations. In some regions, employees are able to return to their work sites. Other regions, including most of North and South America, remain on work-from-home protocols for non-essential personnel.

Third Quarter Results

In millions, except per share amounts Q3 2020

Q3 2019

$ Change

% Change Net sales $ 746.9



$ 879.7



$ (132.9)



(15.1) % Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 98.3



$ 155.1



$ (56.8)



(36.6) % Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ 216.1



$ 254.4



$ (38.3)



(15.1) % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.92



$ 1.46



$ (0.54)



(37.0) % Non-operating pension and OPEB items(a) (0.02)



(0.01)









Non-recurring and other unusual items(a) 0.19



0.08









Adjusted diluted earnings per share(b) $ 1.09



$ 1.53



$ (0.44)



(28.8) %





(a) See Non-GAAP Reconciliations for further details. (b) Totals may not add due to rounding.

Net sales of $746.9 million decreased by $132.9 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by the Catalysts and Lithium business segments as discussed below.

Adjusted EBITDA of $216.1 million decreased by $38.3 million from the prior year quarter due to lower net sales, which were partially offset by productivity and cost improvements. Similarly, net income attributable to Albemarle of $98.3 million decreased by $56.8 million from the prior year. Corporate costs including SG&A were down compared to the prior year period as a result of cost savings initiatives.

We have increased our sustainable cost savings and now expect to achieve approximately $80 million of sustainable savings in 2020, up from previous estimates of $50 to $70 million. We now expect these savings to reach a run-rate of more than $120 million by year-end 2021, up from previous estimates of more than $100 million. We continue to take short-term cash management measures and delay capital expenditures. Short-term savings are expected to average approximately $25 to $40 million per quarter. Full-year 2020 capital spending is now expected to be approximately $850 to $900 million.

The effective income tax rate for Q3 2020 was 25.2% compared to 15.5% in the same period in 2019. The difference is largely due to a change in the geographic mix of earnings and foreign uncertain tax positions and foreign return to accrual adjustments recorded in Q3 2020. On an adjusted basis, the effective income tax rates were 16.7% and 15.0% for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Business Segment Results

Lithium

In millions Q3 2020

Q3 2019

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 265.6



$ 330.4



$ (64.7)



(19.6) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 97.8



$ 127.5



$ (29.7)



(23.3) %

Lithium net sales of $265.6 million declined $64.7 million primarily due to lower contract and market pricing. Lower contract pricing reflects 2020 battery-grade price adjustments that were agreed to in late 2019. Adjusted EBITDA of $97.8 million declined by $29.7 million primarily due to reduced net sales as well as reduced Talison equity income. The decline was partially offset by cost savings initiatives and efficiency improvements.

Current Trends: We expect Q4 2020 adjusted EBITDA to be up between 10% and 20% compared to Q3 2020 as customers continue to meet planned volume commitments for FY 2020. We anticipate FY 2021 volumes to be relatively flat as plants are effectively sold out given volume constraints. Our Kemerton and La Negra expansion projects are expected to be commissioned in 2021 with sales volume beginning in 2022. FY 2021 pricing is expected to be down slightly primarily due to lower average realized pricing for carbonate and technical grade products.

Bromine Specialties

In millions Q3 2020

Q3 2019

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 237.2



$ 256.3



$ (19.1)



(7.4) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 79.4



$ 88.8



$ (9.4)



(10.5) %

Bromine net sales of $237.2 million declined $19.1 million primarily due to lower volumes driven by the recent economic downturn related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Adjusted EBITDA of $79.4 million declined $9.4 million due to lower net sales, partially offset by cost savings initiatives.

Current Trends: We expect Q4 2020 adjusted EBITDA to be similar to Q3 2020. Stabilization in electronics and building and construction helps offset weakness in other end use markets. We expect FY 2021 results to improve slightly assuming continued economic recovery and on-going cost savings initiatives.

Catalysts

In millions Q3 2020

Q3 2019

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 197.9



$ 261.3



$ (63.4)



(24.3) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 37.8



$ 66.9



$ (29.1)



(43.5) %

Catalysts net sales of $197.9 million declined $63.4 million due primarily to lower volumes. Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) volume improved sequentially, but remains below prior year due to lower transportation fuel consumption as a result of travel restrictions. Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) volume was also down compared to the prior year due to normal lumpiness of shipments and softness related to lower oil prices and reduced fuel demand. Adjusted EBITDA of $37.8 million declined $29.1 million as a result of lower net sales offset by cost savings initiatives and efficiency improvements.

Current Trends: We expect Q4 2020 adjusted EBITDA to be down between 20% and 30% sequentially due to HPC volume and mix. FCC demand is expected to continue to gradually recover in line with increased travel and depletion of global gasoline inventories. HPC demand tends to be lumpier than FCC demand and is also expected to continue to be negatively impacted as refiners defer spending into 2021 and 2022. We expect FY 2021 results to continue to improve from the very low levels seen in FY 2020, but to remain well below pre-COVID demand levels, assuming a slow recovery of refinery capacity utilization and margins.

All Other

In millions Q3 2020

Q3 2019

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 46.1



$ 31.7



$ 14.4



45.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 25.0



$ 10.4



$ 14.5



139.1 %

Other operations represents our Fine Chemistry Services (FCS) business. FCS net sales of $46.1 million increased $14.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $25.0 million increased $14.5 million. The FCS business tends to be contract driven. Recent contracts include life sciences products which are typically anti-cyclical.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2020, Albemarle had estimated liquidity of over $1.5 billion, including $702 million of cash and equivalents, $610 million remaining under our $1 billion revolver, and $223 million on other available credit lines. Total debt was $3.5 billion, representing net debt to adjusted EBITDA of approximately 3.2 times.

Cash Flow and Capital Deployment

Cash from operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, of $461.7 million, increased $116.1 million versus the prior year as reduced working capital outflows and cost savings more than offset lower revenues. Capital expenditures of $621.4 million were in-line with the prior year as progress continued on our Lithium expansion projects.

Our primary capital allocation priorities are to maintain our investment grade rating and our quarterly dividend, while preserving our long-term growth profile.

In October, the board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.385 per share, an increase of approximately 5% over the quarterly dividend paid in 2019. We expect 2020 to be our 26th consecutive year of dividend increase, and the company remains committed to shareholder returns.

Our share repurchase authorization remains in place; however, there are no near-term plans to execute share buybacks. Divestiture activity is proceeding despite on-going travel restrictions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales $ 746,868



$ 879,747



$ 2,249,762



$ 2,596,863

Cost of goods sold 492,812



569,880



1,520,329



1,677,596

Gross profit 254,056



309,867



729,433



919,267

Selling, general and administrative expenses 96,092



108,135



304,918



348,205

Research and development expenses 13,532



15,585



43,839



44,024

Operating profit 144,432



186,147



380,676



527,038

Interest and financing expenses (19,227)



(11,108)



(53,964)



(35,295)

Other expenses, net (3,661)



(11,316)



(1,620)



(7,090)

Income before income taxes and equity in net income of unconsolidated investments 121,544



163,723



325,092



484,653

Income tax expense 30,653



25,341



64,526



93,266

Income before equity in net income of unconsolidated investments 90,891



138,382



260,566



391,387

Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax) 26,154



33,236



83,872



106,727

Net income 117,045



171,618



344,438



498,114

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (18,744)



(16,548)



(53,309)



(55,277)

Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 98,301



$ 155,070



$ 291,129



$ 442,837

Basic earnings per share $ 0.92



$ 1.46



$ 2.74



$ 4.18

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.92



$ 1.46



$ 2.73



$ 4.16

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 106,386



105,999



106,314



105,920

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 106,873



106,299



106,640



106,324



Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)



September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 702,073



$ 613,110

Trade accounts receivable 516,166



612,651

Other accounts receivable 61,522



67,551

Inventories 828,080



768,984

Other current assets 119,171



162,813

Total current assets 2,227,012



2,225,109

Property, plant and equipment 7,284,575



6,817,843

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 2,041,851



1,908,370

Net property, plant and equipment 5,242,724



4,909,473

Investments 603,745



579,813

Other assets 211,534



213,061

Goodwill 1,603,049



1,578,785

Other intangibles, net of amortization 343,919



354,622

Total assets $ 10,231,983



$ 9,860,863

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 465,644



$ 574,138

Accrued expenses 477,510



576,297

Current portion of long-term debt 603,787



187,336

Dividends payable 40,787



38,764

Income taxes payable 25,011



32,461

Total current liabilities 1,612,739



1,408,996

Long-term debt 2,940,533



2,862,921

Postretirement benefits 49,926



50,899

Pension benefits 285,942



292,073

Other noncurrent liabilities 612,013



754,536

Deferred income taxes 405,449



397,858

Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity:





Common stock 1,065



1,061

Additional paid-in capital 1,410,534



1,383,446

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (398,467)



(395,735)

Retained earnings 3,111,749



2,943,478

Total Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity 4,124,881



3,932,250

Noncontrolling interests 200,500



161,330

Total equity 4,325,381



4,093,580

Total liabilities and equity $ 10,231,983



$ 9,860,863



Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Consolidated Cash Flow Data

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year $ 613,110



$ 555,320

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income 344,438



498,114

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 170,214



156,718

Gain on sale of property —



(11,079)

Stock-based compensation and other 15,864



15,169

Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax) (83,872)



(106,727)

Dividends received from unconsolidated investments and nonmarketable securities 61,309



62,982

Pension and postretirement (benefit) expense (4,975)



1,641

Pension and postretirement contributions (10,323)



(10,728)

Unrealized gain on investments in marketable securities (3,377)



(1,701)

Deferred income taxes 7,920



7,726

Working capital changes (167,436)



(289,587)

Other, net 131,952



23,110

Net cash provided by operating activities 461,714



345,638

Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (22,572)



—

Capital expenditures (621,371)



(608,456)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment —



10,356

Sales of marketable securities, net 1,208



1,177

Investments in equity and other corporate investments (786)



(2,569)

Net cash used in investing activities (643,521)



(599,492)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayments of borrowings from credit agreements (250,000)



—

Proceeds from borrowings of credit agreements 452,163



—

Other borrowings, net 202,786



232,183

Dividends paid to shareholders (120,836)



(113,321)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (14,286)



(57,212)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 16,925



4,814

Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation award distributions (4,803)



(10,774)

Debt financing costs (2,751)



—

Other —



(445)

Net cash provided by financing activities 279,198



55,245

Net effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents (8,428)



(38,888)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 88,963



(237,497)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 702,073



$ 317,823



Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Summary of Segment Results

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales:













Lithium $ 265,646



$ 330,386



$ 786,186



$ 947,030

Bromine Specialties 237,193



256,267



701,564



760,752

Catalysts 197,919



261,346



602,179



779,295

All Other 46,110



31,748



159,833



109,786

Total net sales $ 746,868



$ 879,747



$ 2,249,762



$ 2,596,863

















Adjusted EBITDA:













Lithium $ 97,789



$ 127,459



$ 270,962



$ 384,854

Bromine Specialties 79,448



88,814



235,751



248,743

Catalysts 37,834



66,944



108,081



193,890

All Other 24,985



10,448



66,407



28,931

Corporate (24,001)



(39,314)



(83,588)



(114,300)

Total adjusted EBITDA $ 216,055



$ 254,351



$ 597,613



$ 742,118



See accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations below.

Additional Information

It should be noted that adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-operating pension and OPEB items per diluted share, non-recurring and other unusual items per diluted share, adjusted effective income tax rates, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings"). These measures are presented here to provide additional useful measurements to review our operations, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. The Company's chief operating decision maker uses these measures to assess the ongoing performance of the Company and its segments, as well as for business and enterprise planning purposes.

A description of other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to evaluate our operations and financial performance, and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found on the following pages of this press release, which is also is available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the Company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort. The amounts and timing of these items are uncertain and could be material to the Company's results calculated in accordance with GAAP.

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, the non-GAAP financial measures, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings"), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted earnings is defined as earnings before the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items as listed below. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest and financing expenses, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA and the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items as listed below.



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 98,301



$ 155,070



$ 291,129



$ 442,837

Add back:













Non-operating pension and OPEB items (net of tax) (2,294)



(543)



(6,904)



(1,805)

Non-recurring and other unusual items (net of tax) 20,278



8,497



29,678



17,239

Adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 116,285



$ 163,024



$ 313,903



$ 458,271

















Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.09



$ 1.53



$ 2.94



$ 4.31

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 106,873



106,299



106,640



106,324

















Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 98,301



$ 155,070



$ 291,129



$ 442,837

Add back:













Interest and financing expenses 19,227



11,108



53,964



35,295

Income tax expense 30,653



25,341



64,526



93,266

Depreciation and amortization 58,679



54,487



170,214



156,718

EBITDA 206,860



246,006



579,833



728,116

Non-operating pension and OPEB items (2,901)



(551)



(8,704)



(1,810)

Non-recurring and other unusual items 12,096



8,896



26,484



15,812

Adjusted EBITDA $ 216,055



$ 254,351



$ 597,613



$ 742,118

















Net sales $ 746,868



$ 879,747



$ 2,249,762



$ 2,596,863

EBITDA margin 27.7 %

28.0 %

25.8 %

28.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 28.9 %

28.9 %

26.6 %

28.6 %

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA on a segment basis, the non-GAAP financial measure, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).



Lithium

Bromine Specialties

Catalysts

Reportable Segments Total

All Other

Corporate

Consolidated Total

% of Net Sales Three months ended September 30, 2020





























Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 69,102



$ 66,548



$ 25,176



$ 160,826



$ 22,798



$ (85,323)



$ 98,301



13.2 % Depreciation and amortization 28,687



12,900



12,658



54,245



2,187



2,247



58,679



7.9 % Non-recurring and other unusual items —



—



—



—



—



12,096



12,096



1.6 % Interest and financing expenses —



—



—



—



—



19,227



19,227



2.6 % Income tax expense —



—



—



—



—



30,653



30,653



4.1 % Non-operating pension and OPEB items —



—



—



—



—



(2,901)



(2,901)



(0.4) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 97,789



$ 79,448



$ 37,834



$ 215,071



$ 24,985



$ (24,001)



$ 216,055



28.9 %































Three months ended September 30, 2019





























Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 102,136



$ 75,224



$ 54,345



$ 231,705



$ 8,305



$ (84,940)



$ 155,070



17.6 % Depreciation and amortization 25,212



12,448



12,599



50,259



2,143



2,085



54,487



6.2 % Non-recurring and other unusual items 111



1,142



—



1,253



—



7,643



8,896



1.0 % Interest and financing expenses —



—



—



—



—



11,108



11,108



1.3 % Income tax expense —



—



—



—



—



25,341



25,341



2.9 % Non-operating pension and OPEB items —



—



—



—



—



(551)



(551)



(0.1) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 127,459



$ 88,814



$ 66,944



$ 283,217



$ 10,448



$ (39,314)



$ 254,351



28.9 %































Nine months ended September 30, 2020





























Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 188,380



$ 198,905



$ 70,770



$ 458,055



$ 60,069



$ (226,995)



$ 291,129



12.9 % Depreciation and amortization 82,582



36,846



37,311



156,739



6,338



7,137



170,214



7.6 % Non-recurring and other unusual items —



—



—



—



—



26,484



26,484



1.2 % Interest and financing expenses —



—



—



—



—



53,964



53,964



2.4 % Income tax expense —



—



—



—



—



64,526



64,526



2.9 % Non-operating pension and OPEB items —



—



—



—



—



(8,704)



(8,704)



(0.4) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 270,962



$ 235,751



$ 108,081



$ 614,794



$ 66,407



$ (83,588)



$ 597,613



26.6 %































Nine months ended September 30, 2019





























Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 312,609



$ 212,320



$ 156,328



$ 681,257



$ 22,629



$ (261,049)



$ 442,837



17.1 % Depreciation and amortization 71,669



35,281



37,562



144,512



6,302



5,904



156,718



6.0 % Non-recurring and other unusual items 576



1,142



—



1,718



—



14,094



15,812



0.6 % Interest and financing expenses —



—



—



—



—



35,295



35,295



1.4 % Income tax expense —



—



—



—



—



93,266



93,266



3.6 % Non-operating pension and OPEB items —



—



—



—



—



(1,810)



(1,810)



(0.1) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 384,854



$ 248,743



$ 193,890



$ 827,487



$ 28,931



$ (114,300)



$ 742,118



28.6 %

Non-operating pension and OPEB items, consisting of mark-to-market actuarial gains/losses, settlements/curtailments, interest cost and expected return on assets, are not allocated to our operating segments and are included in the Corporate category. In addition, we believe that these components of pension cost are mainly driven by market performance, and we manage these separately from the operational performance of our businesses. In accordance with GAAP, these non-operating pension and OPEB items are included in Other (expenses) income, net. Non-operating pension and OPEB items were as follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Interest cost $ 7,164



$ 8,863



$ 21,452



$ 26,501

Expected return on assets (10,065)



(9,414)



(30,156)



(28,311)

Total $ (2,901)



$ (551)



$ (8,704)



$ (1,810)



In addition to the non-operating pension and OPEB items disclosed above, we have identified certain other items and excluded them from our adjusted net income calculation for the periods presented. A listing of these items, as well as a detailed description of each follows below (per diluted share):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Restructuring and other(1) $ 0.02



$ —



$ 0.08



$ 0.05

Acquisition and integration related costs(2) 0.04



0.03



0.10



0.10

Gain on sale of property(3) —



—



—



(0.08)

Other(4) 0.02



0.05



0.01



0.07

Discrete tax items(5) 0.11



—



0.09



0.02

Total non-recurring and other unusual items $ 0.19



$ 0.08



$ 0.28



$ 0.16



(1) In 2020, we recorded severance expenses as part of business reorganization plans, impacting each of our businesses and Corporate, primarily in the U.S., Germany and with our Jordanian joint venture partner. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, we recorded $2.3 million ($1.7 million after income taxes, or $0.02 per share) of severance expenses in Selling, general and administrative expenses. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we recorded severance expenses in Cost of goods sold, Selling, general and administrative expenses and Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $0.7 million, $10.4 million and a $0.3 million gain ($7.9 million after income taxes, or $0.08 per share), respectively. The balance of unpaid severance is recorded in Accrued expenses and is expected to primarily be paid through 2021. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, severance expenses of $5.3 million ($4.9 million after income taxes, or $0.05 per share) were recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses as part of a business reorganization plan primarily in Catalysts, Lithium and Corporate.



(2) Costs related to the acquisition, integration and potential divestitures for various significant projects, recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 of $5.9 million and $14.3 million ($4.6 million and $11.1 million after income taxes, or $0.04 and $0.10 per share), respectively, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 of $4.1 million and $14.4 million ($3.2 million and $11.1 million after income taxes, or $0.03 and $0.10 per share), respectively.



(3) Included in Other (expenses) income, net, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 is a gain of $11.1 million ($8.5 million after income taxes, or $0.08 per share) related to the sale of land in Pasadena, Texas not used as part of our operations.



(4) Other adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2020 included amounts recorded in:

• Selling, general and administrative expenses - $3.8 million of a net expense primarily relating to the increase of environmental reserves at at non-operating businesses we have previously divested.

• Other (expenses) income, net - $0.2 million loss resulting from the settlement of a historical legal matter of an acquired company.

After income taxes, these charges totaled $2.7 million, or $0.02 per share.





Other adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included amounts recorded in:

• Selling, general and administrative expenses - $3.8 million of a net expense primarily relating to the increase of environmental reserves at sites that we are no longer operating and are in the process of sellin.

• Other expenses, net - $2.5 million net gain resulting from the settlement of legal matters related to a business sold or a site in the process of being sold, and $0.8 million net gain primarily relating to the sale of idle properties in Germany, partially offset by a $0.8 million loss resulting from the adjustment of indemnifications related to previously disposed businesses.

After income taxes, these charges totaled $1.0 million, or $0.01 per share.





Other adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2019 included amounts recorded in:

• Cost of goods sold - $0.1 million related to non-routine labor and compensation related costs in Chile that were outside normal compensation arrangements.

• Selling, general and administrative expenses - $1.1 million of a write-off of uncollectable accounts receivable from a terminated distributor in the Bromine Specialties segment.

• Other expenses, net - $3.1 million of unrecoverable vendor costs outside the operations of the business related to the construction of the future Kemerton production facility, as well as a net loss of $0.4 million primarily resulting from the settlement of legal matters related to previously disposed businesses or recorded in purchase accounting.

After income taxes, these charges totaled $5.4 million, or $0.05 per share.





Other adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 included amounts recorded in:

• Cost of goods sold - $0.6 million related to non-routine labor and compensation related costs in Chile that were outside normal compensation arrangements.

• Selling, general and administrative expenses - $1.0 million of shortfall contributions for our multiemployer plan financial improvement plan and $1.1 million of a write-off of uncollectable accounts receivable from a terminated distributor in the Bromine Specialities segment.

• Other expenses, net - $3.1 million of unrecoverable vendor costs outside the operations of the business related to the construction of the future Kemerton production facility, a net loss of $0.4 million primarily resulting from the settlement of legal matters related to previously disposed businesses or recorded in purchase accounting, and $0.9 million of a net loss primarily resulting from the revision of indemnifications and other liabilities related to previously disposed businesses.

After income taxes, these charges totaled $7.4 million or $0.07 per share.



(5) Included in Income tax expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 are discrete net tax expenses of $11.3 million, or $0.11 per share, and $9.7 million, or $0.09 per share, respectively. The net expense for the three months is primarily related to expenses for foreign uncertain tax positions and foreign return to accrual adjustments. The net expense for the nine months is primarily related to expenses for foreign uncertain tax positions and foreign return to accrual adjustments, partially offset by a benefit for excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements.





Included in Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 are discrete net tax expenses of $2.3 million, or $0.02 per share. This net expense is primarily related to expenses for uncertain tax positions and foreign return to accrual adjustments, partially offset by a benefit for excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements.

See below for a reconciliation of the adjusted effective income tax rate, the non-GAAP financial measure, to the effective income tax rate, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).



Income before income taxes and equity in net income of unconsolidated investments

Income tax expense

Effective income tax rate Three months ended September 30, 2020









As reported $ 121,544



$ 30,653



25.2 % Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items 9,195



(8,789)





As adjusted $ 130,739



$ 21,864



16.7 %











Three months ended September 30, 2019









As reported $ 163,723



$ 25,341



15.5 % Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items 8,345



391





As adjusted $ 172,068



$ 25,732



15.0 %











Nine months ended September 30, 2020









As reported $ 325,092



$ 64,526



19.8 % Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items 18,101



(4,994)





As adjusted $ 343,193



$ 59,532



17.4 %











Nine months ended September 30, 2019









As reported $ 484,653



$ 93,266



19.2 % Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items 14,002



(1,432)





As adjusted $ 498,655



$ 91,834



18.4 %

