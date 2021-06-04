Albert Togut is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Albert Togut is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Corporate Bankruptcy Law Attorney for his remarkable career achievements in Legal Services.

As a highly respected Dean of the bankruptcy bar, Mr. Togut boasts an impressive 45 years in the legal profession. He has spent decades honing his skills, and is one of the most accomplished restructuring attorneys globally, with a long list of deals with high-profile clientele.

Albert Togut

Mr. Togut launched his firm Togut Segal & Segal LLP in 1980, serving as counsel to the debtor official committee. He was the principal owner involved in some of the largest and most high-profile chapter 11 cases ever. He has been an active member of the Department of Justice Trustee Panel in the Southern District of New York. He has served as a trustee in several thousand bankruptcy cases under Chapter 11 and Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code. His résumé includes a case for Refco, LLC, the largest ever Chapter 7 bankruptcy case at $4 billion.

Other high-profile cases he has worked on include Anthracite Capital Inc., Axona International Credit & Commerce, and Limited Kingston Square. The firm's expertise includes representing secured and unsecured creditors, debtors, retiree committees, and trustees. Togut Segal & Segal LLP takes pride in delivering spectacular results, with a favorable dollars-recovered-to-fees-billed ratio.

Mr. Togut attended New York University until 1971 and later graduated with a J.D. degree from St. Johns University. Mr. Togut chaired a Task Force of the Business Bankruptcy Committee of the American Bar Association Section of Business Law. He also writes about his experience and gives lectures on a number of topics, such as the former Bankruptcy Act, current Bankruptcy Code, and conflicts of interest and ethics.

Additionally, Mr. Togut is registered as a mediator in the Southern District of New York. He has mediated over 100 adversary proceedings, including with Solutia, which was settled for $220.5 million. He has represented a court-appointed valuation expert to assist the Court in evaluating a $10 billion spread between competing estate values, resulting in an uncontested confirmation hearing.

He is a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy, a Fellow of the International Insolvency Institute, co-Chair of the Commission of the American Bankruptcy Institute, as well as past Officer and ABI Director and Chair of its New York City program. Mr. Togut served on the ABI's fee study commission, which studied professional fees in Chapter 11 business bankruptcy cases.

He has been named as a New York Super Lawyer each year since 2007 and a Top 100 Lawyer in New York. Chambers USA has repeatedly chosen him as a Leading Lawyer, and he has received the Prof. Lawrence P. King Award and the New York Institute of Credit Leadership Award. In 2019, he was honored by the Lincoln Center Corporate Council for his leadership in corporate recognition.

For further information, please visit https://www.togutlawfirm.com/.

