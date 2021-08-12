Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC) First to Place Gaming Arts' Slots in Canada Through Bet Rite Inc.

In marking this milestone installation by AGLC, Gaming Arts LLC is proud to team up with Bet Rite Inc., its exclusive Canadian representative and distributor providing full sales and service support in Alberta and across Canada. This slot series will be the first offerings in Alberta and in other Canadian Provinces moving forward.

Gaming Arts, LLC is pleased to announce that this past week, the Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC) has installed

The Pop'N Pays™ games series includes Pinatas Ole™, Big Top™, & Sweet Spin™ games offering players an unforgettable time with pop up wins, free game opportunities, progressives, and much more.

This exciting new Pop'N Pay™ game series is currently live in six Alberta casinos, including Century Mile Racetrack and Casino, Cowboys Casino, Deerfoot Inn & Casino, Grey Eagle Resort and Casino, River Cree Resort and Casino, and Starlight Casino Edmonton.

The next wave of exciting Gaming Arts game series will include: Da Fa Ba™, Dice Seeker™, and the multi-game, Casino Wizard™. These will also be rolling out later this year in other parts of Canada. To enhance these games further, many of our games are offered with the optional Rocket Rollup™ mystery progressive feature to add yet another level of excitement to the players' experience.

Mike Dreitzer, CEO of Gaming Arts, commented, "Gaming Arts is very appreciative of AGLC's decision to launch our games in Alberta, for the first time anywhere in Canada. This is a true milestone for Gaming Arts and we are humbled by AGLC's show of confidence in our product. We look forward to working with AGLC to earn more floor share across Alberta and all of Canada."

"We are very excited and grateful that AGLC is our first Canadian customer to introduce Gaming Arts slots to the Canadian market. We are confident that slot players in Alberta will enjoy these fun series of games for years to come," said Bet Rite President, Billy MacLellan.

About Gaming Arts - Gaming Arts, LLC is an end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is licensed in approximately 130 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

About Bet Rite Inc. - Bet Rite Inc. "Canada's Gaming Supplier" is a Canadian owned and operated company focused solely on bringing world class gaming products and services to the Canadian casino market. Founded in 2009, Bet Rite is an authorized registered gaming vendor in every province bringing together under one company a complete coast to coast gaming sales, marketing, field service, installation, warehousing, and distribution operation.

