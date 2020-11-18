Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects Accelex For Private Markets Data Management

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelex, a data acquisition, analytics and reporting solution for private markets investors and asset servicers, is pleased to announce they have entered into an agreement with leading Canadian institutional investment manager, Alberta Investment Management Corporation ("AIMCo"). The Accelex solution digitizes the typically manual process of extracting investment performance data – at both the fund and underlying asset level – from quarterly fund reports for delivery into downstream reporting solutions.

With modern alternative investment technologies offering increasingly sophisticated portfolio management and analytics capabilities, the demand for seamless data management workflows has never been greater. Kim Thompson-Springer, Senior Manager, Private Investment Assets at AIMCo commented, "Replacing what has been a very manual process, Accelex is bringing automation via an optimized data extraction workflow, underpinned with a comprehensive data audit trail. Ultimately, we expect to gain deeper investment insights in a scalable, timely and cost-effective manner for the benefit of our clients."

"AIMCo is a leader in the Canadian investment management community and we are delighted to partner with them as a key enabler in their digital transformation" remarked Michael Aldridge, President at Accelex. "These firms are among some of the largest alternative investors globally and represent a community we believe can benefit enormously from our next-generation technology".

About Accelex

Accelex (https://accelextech.com) provides a data acquisition, analytics and reporting solution for investors and asset servicers enabling firms to fully leverage their investment data. Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, Accelex automates processes for extraction, analysis, and sharing of critical investment performance and transaction data. The solution has been developed to simplify the demanding workflow requirements of investors and their asset servicers. Headquartered in London, Accelex has offices in Paris, New York and Toronto.

About Alberta Investment Management Corporation

Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than $115 billion of assets under management. AIMCo was established on January 1, 2008 with a mandate to provide superior long-term investment results for its clients. AIMCo operates at arms-length from the Government of Alberta and invests globally on behalf of 31 pension, endowment and government funds in the Province of Alberta. For more information on AIMCo please visit www.aimco.ca.

SOURCE Accelex

