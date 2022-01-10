Albertsons Companies Announces Winners of the First FRESH PICKS Exclusive Product Awards

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) announced the winners of its FRESH PICKS Exclusive Product Awards, which asked customers to vote on their favorite Own Brands product across seven grocery categories. The results are in, and topping the list was the Signature SELECT Ice Cream + Store Baked Cookies combination. Six additional winners were also awarded the FRESH PICKS Awards Seal including Signature RESERVE Cabernet Sauvignon, which voters picked over coffee, and kids-favorite Signature SELECT Mac & Cheese.

Albertsons Companies FRESH PICKS Exclusive Product Awards

To celebrate the FRESH PICKS winners, Albertsons Cos. banner stores will be offering exclusive deals, loyalty offers and recipe content featuring the winning products during the month of January.

"As more meals are eaten at home, we're always looking for ways to inspire our loyal shoppers," said Katie Ceclan, Vice President of Brand Marketing. "From quick and easy dinners to go-to snacks, the FRESH PICKS Awards are an exciting way to celebrate our fan-favorite Own Brands products and provide inspiration in the kitchen."

The winners were chosen among the top-rated Own Brands portfolio products, which is comprised of 12 private label brands that are exclusive to Albertsons Cos. more than 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, and Acme. The full list of categories, winners and runners-up include:

Visit Albertsons website to find a store location near you and access featured deals, loyalty offers, recipe inspiration and more.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer that operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with more than 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood.

SOURCE Albertsons Companies