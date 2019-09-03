Albertsons to Bring State-of-the-Art Pet Solution to Stores Through Their Partnership with DogSpot

Two DogSpot houses will be placed outside of Albertsons on Broadway in Boise and Albertsons Market Street in Meridian. The houses are app-connected and available on both iPhone and Android , offering customers quick and seamless access to the houses. Customers may reserve a house up to 15 minutes before use through the app if they're anticipating a trip to the store or use an available house immediately upon arrival. The houses lock to allow only the customer's specific app account access to the house while their dog is inside, to ensure the dogs safety while the customer shops. They're also temperature controlled with fresh air ventilation to keep an optimal temperature inside for the dog and equipped with vet-grade UVC lights that sanitize the house automatically between each new session. Customers can monitor their dog through the DogSpot app's puppy-cam feature while they shop.

The Brooklyn-based company was founded on the idea that life is better when you can bring your dog with you. Because 97% of dog owners consider their dogs family and 86% of them go on errands with their owners every week, retailers like Albertsons are making the best accommodations available to their customers and pupstomers.

"At Albertsons, we are always looking for ways to better serve our customers," said John Colgrove, Albertsons Companies Intermountain Division President. "Having DogSpot houses available at our two Albertsons stores will offer our customers who are running errands with their pets a safe and comfortable option for them while they do their shopping."

DogSpot's Co-founder and CEO Chelsea Brownridge, explains how DogSpot has positively affected her life as well as the life of her own two dogs, "People who have dogs get it -- you don't get a dog to leave them cooped up inside all day. The best part of their day is going out on walks around town, heading to the dog park, and spending time with you. We're making it possible to say, 'Wanna go for a walk?!' more often and more safely than before."

Albertsons will be the first grocery store in Idaho to offer this service to shoppers, leading the way to a more innovative, pet-friendly world. Customers can download the app and sign up free now. The service costs $0.30/min and you can use code BOISEPUP for your first 60 minutes free.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc. is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated based in New York City. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2018 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave over $262 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans outreach.

About DogSpot

Founded in Brooklyn in 2015, DogSpot has created a first-of-its-kind pet safety amenity, shaped like a dog house that allows people to safely bring their dog with them while running errands. While 45 million dogs go on walkable errands with their owners every week in the U.S., over half of retail establishments are legally prohibited from allowing dogs inside. DogSpot's state-of-the-art sidewalk sanctuaries sit at the entrance of establishments that cannot accommodate non-service dogs. The company aims to make the world more accessible to dog owners and improve the quality of life of dogs, while creating value for businesses and a stronger sense of connection in communities. More information about DogSpot can be found at www.hellodogspot.com

