Albuquerque Entertainment Has Reopened in A Way That is Out of This World

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great times are back in Albuquerque! New Mexicans can once again dive into a world of colorful interaction that brings together gaming, art and tech in an amazing way. Electric Playhouse, Albuquerque's very own national destination for fun, reopened its doors on June 2nd with a full calendar of events, activities, dining, and new games.



As people are beginning to venture out of their homes in bigger numbers, trying to put the shutdown behind them, the quest now begins to find entertainment that is exciting and inspirational for the whole family - Electric Playhouse is that place. With an all new menu of signature immersive and interactive experiences guaranteed to captivate and entertain young and not-so-young alike.



The new calendar includes Immersive Space Cruise dinners, All New Space Recon Games, ' Battling Bots' Leagues for adults and family, unique Coding and Bot-Building Camps for kids, Electric Yoga, NM United viewing parties, pop-up events, and much more.



"My daughters were missing going out and being kids, and I missed being able to eat-out indoors. Electric Playhouse went beyond all our expectations. It really was an amazing time." Melissa, mother of 3, was one of the first visitors to Electric Playhouse after the reopening.



"We are humbled by the widespread love and enthusiasm we have received from our community. We also want to take this opportunity to give our thanks to all those who voted us as a top ten attraction in the USA Today poll." - Brandon Garrett, Electric Playhouse Co-Founder.



Be sure to visit ElectricPlayhouse.com to find out more about what everyone is so excited about.



Electric Playhouse is an Albuquerque-based company that utilizes artist driven interactive projections to transform empty spaces into immersive gaming and dining experiences. They are now hiring for all positions, so if you are interested in joining their team you can find more information at electricplayhouse.com/jobs



Book your seat on the Immersive Space Cruise HERE

URL: ElectricPlayhouse.com

IG: @playelectric



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12873200



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Electric Playhouse

Related Links

http://www.electricplayhouse.com

