ALC Announces Erwin as CEO

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ALC, the industry's recognized leader in 1st party data solutions for marketers, announced today that Rick Erwin has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. He is a 25-year veteran of the data-driven marketing industry and an outspoken advocate for the value of data in the global economy.

Erwin's appointment follows the acquisition of ALC by CIP Capital last May. Donn Rappaport, ALC's founder, will now assume the role of Chairman of ALC's Board of Directors.

"I've known Rick for 20 years," states Mr. Rappaport. "And I don't believe there is anyone more qualified, better-suited or truly capable of leading ALC into the future than Rick. In fact, if I listed every possible candidate for this role, his name would be at the very top."

"He's as smart a data marketer as I know," Mr. Rappaport continues, "and has devoted his career to building, marketing, selling and developing applications for some of the most high-profile, technologically-advanced databases in the industry. What's more, he's been a driving force in the evolution of data technology, enabling marketers to establish productive, mutually-rewarding connections with their customers and prime prospects at a level we could only imagine a few short years ago."

Mr. Rappaport also cites Mr. Erwin's leadership and strategic thinking as critical qualities in driving ALC's evolution from an innovative and opportunistic entrepreneurial enterprise to a larger, far-reaching and multi-dimensional organization.

"I am very excited about ALC's future," responds Mr. Erwin. "We stand at a moment in the marketing and advertising industry where data is now at the heart of every conversation. Before long, every marketing decision and advertising impression will be influenced by the use of 1st, 2nd and 3rd party data. For the last four decades, ALC has ensured the safe and effective use of brands' data to drive customer growth and value, and we will now expand that value with more services across more industries and geographies."

Erwin, 52, was most recently co-president of Acxiom Marketing Solutions and president of Acxiom's Audience Solutions division since 2015. During his tenure, he led the turnaround and growth of Acxiom's data and identity businesses, and their expansion into the digital media ecosystem. In October 2018, Acxiom Marketing Solutions was acquired by Interpublic Group for $2.3 billion. Prior to Acxiom, Erwin was president of the data and identity business at Experian Marketing Services and served in various senior management roles at RR Donnelley.

Erwin earned his MBA from Northwestern University (Kellogg), and holds a bachelor's degree in marketing and finance from Michigan State University. He is currently a director of the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB), and a founding director of the IAB's Data Center of Excellence. He is also highly active as a trustee of Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. He is a past Vice Chairman of the Data and Marketing Association (DMA), and a past director at Chicago Youth Centers and RevSpring, Inc.

Founded in 1978, ALC has grown to become one of the industry's leading privately-held direct and digital data marketing services providers. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey—and with offices across the United States —the company enables its roster of blue-chip clients — including the leaders in virtually every business sector — to grow and improve bottom-line profitability through the innovative use of marketing information.

