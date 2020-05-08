Alcami Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

Sally Langa brings a vast experience in client-facing leadership roles in the contract service industry and a track record of creating technically capable and high-performing sales teams. Before joining Alcami, Sally was the Head of US sales at Nanoform. Prior to this, she held senior leadership roles at Catalent as VP Global Development and Analytical Services, VP of Sales & Marketing at Halo Pharma, and over twenty-five years at Patheon. Sally will be responsible for leading the Business Development teams.

Kimberly McClintock, VP of Marketing and Client Services, returns to Alcami after spending three-years at Mayne Pharma as EVP of Metrics Contract Services and then Portfolio Management. Kim brings over twenty years of industry experience and a successful track record in a variety of R&D and commercial roles while at Banner Life Sciences and Patheon. In addition to leading the Marketing team, Kim will also oversee Project Management, Bids and Proposals, and the company's comprehensive array of laboratory service offerings.

"Sally and Kim bring proven leadership experience to Alcami and have made an immediate contribution to our employees and customers," commented Chief Financial Officer Eric Evans. "We welcome Kim and Sally to the Alcami team."

