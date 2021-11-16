Alcami to Provide Analytical Support Services for Novavax' COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami, a leading United States-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today that they have signed a master laboratory services agreement with Novavax, a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases. With the execution of the agreement, Novavax has immediately secured full-time equivalent (FTE) resources to provide analytical testing support for its recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate with Matrix-M™ adjuvant.

"The large molecule analytical support we have been engaged to provide is a testament to our analytical bandwidth, technical expertise, and ability to collaborate with customers to deliver high-quality results consistently," commented Timothy Compton, Chief Business Officer of Alcami.

Alcami's FTE service offering provides customized solutions to a client's specific project. It dedicates multi-discipline resources to a particular project, granting clients additional flexibility and consistent control over their outsourced laboratory needs.

"The addition of Alcami's analytical expertise to our global manufacturing network will augment our ability to efficiently deliver additional high-quality vaccines to the world," said Rick Crowley, Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Officer of Novavax. "Our collaboration to date is contributing to our progress in bringing the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine based on Phase 3 efficacy and safety data."

"We are proud to support Novavax and the important progress they are making against COVID-19," added Mr. Compton.

About Alcami:

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Leveraging four US-based scientific campuses, Alcami serves biologics and pharmaceutical companies of all sizes providing customizable and innovative solutions for development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, and analytical services. Alcami's private equity owners include Madison Dearborn Partners and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com, mdcp.com, or ampersandcapital.com.

