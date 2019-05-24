Alcantara collaborates with Y's on a new capsule collection

MILAN, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara, the global luxury lifestyle brand, has immersed itself deeper into the fashion world, collaborating with leading Japanese fashion brand Y's by Yohji Yamamoto for release of its Autumn/Winter 2019 capsule collection.

The capsule collection will be unveiled during a runway show at Omotesando Hills May 25th in Tokyo at 7 p.m. (Tokyo local time). A live feed of the debut will be available on Alcantara's Instagram channel at https://www.instagram.com/alcantara_company/.

"The show's design concept inherits Y's philosophy as well as a seasonal theme," said Alcantara Chairman and CEO Andrea Boragno. "The external nature of the theme is created by mixing multiple elements. Alcantara's futuristic material is a key element of Y's philosophy, where its inimitable soft-touch and versatility are perfectly interpreted."

The collection will be initially available beginning at Y's store in Tokyo this fall, followed by limited availability at Y's shops throughout Japan.

Alcantara S.p.A. – www.alcantara.com

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents a prime example of Italian-produced quality. As a registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A., the result of a unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara is a highly innovative material, offering an unrivalled combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. Since 2009 Alcantara is certified "Carbon Neutral," having defined, reduced and offset all the CO2 emissions derived from its activity. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara production site and R&D department are located in Nera Montoro, in the heart of the Umbria Region (Terni).

Y's - www.yohjiyamamoto.co.jp

Y's is designer Yohji Yamamoto's very first brand, and to this day it bears his vision and philosophy. At the root of the brand is the concept for women to wear men's clothing; clothing for independent women who value their own vision. Each piece is created through careful selection of material and precise pattern making, to achieve a refined silhouette. The brand values the importance of 'the space between the garment and the body' for a balanced volume. Y's continues to propose its unique category of clothing: functional daily wear with elegance. The flagship Y's store is located in Omotesando Hills. The place presents the full lineup of Y's brands. This full collection lineup presents high-quality everyday ready-to-wear clothing through which Y's atelier team expresses the brand's identity. Studio-like images that evoke images of the Creative Workplace, an interior where simplicity is transparently clear, mystical images that are futuristic yet reminiscent of ancient Japan, FLIP-DOTS devices exuding an analog aura while performing cutting-edge functions, traditional design sources—the entire site has been shaped by the Y's way of creating new expressive forms by the atelier team's own hands through the accumulation of creative history.

