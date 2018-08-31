Alcantara® Debuts on L.A. Auto Show Vehicles

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance automakers Porsche and BMW chose Italian-made luxury material from Alcantara for a host of vehicles making world debuts at this year's Los Angeles Auto Show.

Electric-vehicle manufacturers Rivian and Genovation also unveiled new models equipped with Alcantara® at the L. A. show, the last major international show of calendar year 2018.

Porsche showcased the world debut of its 460-horsepower Panamera GTS and Panamera GTS Sport Turismo for the first time in Los Angeles with seating, center consoles, door panels, armrests, headliners and steering wheels all dressed in light-weight, sustainable Alcantara material. Both cars will be offered with a four-liter V8 engine and standard sports exhaust system.

The 700-horsepower Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport also made its world debut with an Alcantara dash panel. Priced at more than 400,000 euros, the motorsports version of Porsche's street-legal 911 GT2 RS is scheduled for a limited production run of 200 units next year.

BMW picked Los Angeles for the world premiere of its BMW X7 and Vision iNEXT concept vehicle. Displayed as a concept car at the 2017 Los Angeles show, the now production-ready BMW X7 was shown with Alcantara door pillars, rear deck cover and headliner.

The Vision iNEXT "represents a building block for the future of the BMW Group" and incorporates all of the company's strategic innovation fields, including autonomous driving, connectivity and electrification. For its debut showing in Los Angeles, the concept vehicle's door panels, front seats and steering wheel were all trimmed in subtle shades of beige and Purus Rosé Alcantara matched with natural wood, gold finishes and Jacquard fabric.

Alcantara offers designers a virtually unlimited palette of colors and textures. Alcantara's commitment to sustainability and the material's light weight, soft touch and extreme versatility make Alcantara an ideal interior choice for the new generation of electric, connected and autonomous vehicles envisioned by BMW's Vision iNEXT.

Two electric-vehicle manufacturers – Genovation and Rivian – used Los Angeles as the auto show launch platform for a broad range of new vehicles all equipped with Alcantara.

Described as an "all-electric supercar," Genovation's 800-horsepower GXE employs state-of-the-art batteries, inverters and twin electric motors. GXE models shown in Los Angeles featured black Alcantara on seating, featured by red stitching defining a particular rhombus pattern, sun visors, headliners and both instrument and door panels. Genovation cars have set a number of electric-vehicle speed records.

Rivian showed an all-electric five-passenger pickup truck and an all-electric SUV as a world premiere in Los Angeles as well. Rivian's R1T pickup and its seven-passenger R1S SUV are both all-wheel-drive vehicles that offer a driving range of up to 400-plus miles.

Alcantara S.p.A. – www.alcantara.com

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents a prime example of Italian-produced quality. As registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. and result of a unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara is a highly innovative material, offering an unrivalled combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the choice of leading brands in a number of application fields: fashion and accessories, automotive, interior design and home décor, consumer-electronics. These features, together with a serious and certified commitment in terms of sustainability, make Alcantara a true icon of contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyle of those who want to fully enjoy their everyday life, respecting the environment. Since 2009 Alcantara is certified "Carbon Neutral," having defined, reduced and offset all the CO 2 emissions derived from its activity. To mark out the path of the company in such a field, every year Alcantara draws up and publishes its own Sustainability Report, certified by BDO authority and available also on the corporate website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara's production site and R&D department are located in Nera Montoro, in the heart of the Umbria Region (Terni).

