Alcantara Outfits All-Electric Supercar From Genovation

MILAN, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara, the "Made in Italy" luxury lifestyle brand, is providing its high-tech material for the interior of the new Genovation Cars GXE all-electric supercar.

The "meaner-faster-smarter" 800-hp GXE is expected to reach speeds of more than 220 mph. It features Alcantara on its dash fascia, door panel inserts, seat cushions, gearshift lever and rear cargo area. Genovation Cars offers a customized interior, which includes both Alcantara and leather trim, finished to the owner's specifications in a variety of colors. The vehicle is expected to retail for $750,000.

"Alcantara is the perfect partner to turn car interiors into exclusive, special environments," said Alcantara Chairman and CEO Andrea Boragno. "Our material's technical requirements ensure full compliance with the strictest industry standards and excellent technical performance in terms of grip, breathability, softness and color fastness – and even can be made water-resistant and flame-retardant."

Boragno said automakers love Alcantara material for both aesthetic and performance reasons and have chosen it to dress some of their most iconic creations such as Genovation's GXE. He attributed the material's beauty to its customizability, which allows surface treatments such as embossing, laser cutting, perforation, lamination and electro welding across a broad pallet of colors and prints.

Boragno added all of these characteristics, together with the company's constant attention to sustainability and to the environment, make Alcantara a material of the future.

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents a prime example of Italian-produced quality. As a registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. and a result of a unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara® is a highly innovative material, offering an unrivalled combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the choice of leading brands in a number of application fields: fashion and accessories, automotive, interior design, home décor and consumer-electronics. These features, together with a serious and certified commitment in terms of sustainability, make Alcantara a true icon of contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyle of those who want to fully enjoy their everyday life, respecting the environment. Since 2009 Alcantara is certified "Carbon Neutral," having defined, reduced and offset all the CO 2 emissions derived from its activity. To mark out the path of the company in such a field, every year Alcantara draws up and publishes its own Sustainability Report, certified by BDO authority and available also on the corporate website.

Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara's production site and R&D department are located in Nera Montoro, in the heart of the Umbria Region (Terni).

