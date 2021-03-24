Alcantara Presents Its New 2022 Spring/Summer Collection

MILAN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara's spring/summer collection for 2022 is inspired by earth tones underlined by a sense of contemporary luxury and the "Made in Italy" savoir faire for which Alcantara is known. The new collection's palette ranges from warm earth tones to the fresh and vivid colors of spring. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A., Alcantara® is an innovative material with a unique combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. In addition to the world of fashion and accessories, Alcantara materials can be found on leading brands in a variety of other fields, including automotive, consumer electronics and home interiors. A corporate leader in efforts to improve the environment, Alcantara was the first company in Italy to be certified as Carbon Neutral more than 10 years ago. Further information is available at www.alcantara.com.