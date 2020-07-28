Alcantara Redesigns Its Corporate Website

MILAN, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara, the "Made in Italy" luxury lifestyle brand, has redesigned its corporate website with multiple focuses on customers, fashion designers, artists and consumers.

Inspired by the well-known Italian photographer, Giovanni Gastel, the site's new features include sections such as the "A-World" magazine on Alcantara events and environmental initiatives; "Art, Design and Creativity" about the Italian company's relationship with leading artists and art institutions, and "Inspirations" featuring a selection of different textures, patterns and surface treatments of the material created for designers in the worlds of fashion, automotive, home interiors and consumer electronics.

Designers and product developers now are able to download Alcantara color charts, and the website also has a search engine to allow customers to easily locate distributors from around the world.

The new alcantara.com site is fully integrated with the company's social-media outlets to allow visitors to comment and share information from the website via share buttons. Other social-media channels such as Asian WeChat, Tudou and Youku also are available from a navigation bar at the bottom of the web page.

The site currently is available in six languages, including Italian, English, German, Chinese, Japanese and Korean, and is accessible, thanks to adaptive technology, with any type of browser or device, including PCs, smartphones and tablets.

The new website was developed in collaboration with Frank Studio, a digital agency serving the fashion industry, and inspired by Italian photographer Giovanni Gastel, who has worked with famous luxury fashion brands and whose photography has appeared in Vanity Fair, Elle, Glamour Italia and Vogue.

Alcantara S.p.A.

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents a prime example of Italian-produced quality. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara ® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic, and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in numerous specialist fields: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer electronics. These characteristics, together with a serious and proven commitment to the use of sustainable materials, allow Alcantara to express and define contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyles of those who love to enjoy everyday products to the full while respecting the environment. Since 2009 Alcantara has been certified "Carbon Neutral", having defined, reduced and offset all the CO 2 emissions derived from its activity ("from cradle to grave"). To document the company's journey in this field, Alcantara conducts and publishes an annual Sustainability Report, certified by BDO and available for consultation on the company website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara also has production facilities and a research department in Nera Montoro in the heart of Italy's Umbria region (Terni).

For further information:

www.alcantara.com

twitter.com/alcantaraspa

facebook.com/alcantara.company

youtube.com/alcantaracompany

instagram.com/alcantara_company/

SOURCE Alcantara S.p.A.

Related Links

http://www.alcantara.com

