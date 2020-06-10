Alcantara's Efforts To Support Global Sustainability Initiatives Continues In 2020

MILAN, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara, the first company in Italy to be certified as Carbon Neutral more than 10 years ago, continues its corporate efforts to fight against pollution and climate change.

In observation of World Environment Day last week, Alcantara Chairman and CEO Andrea Boragno said that support for environmental sustainability and the struggle against climate change "will remain a core value of our corporate culture, an important growth driver and a spur to developing our company's business strategy."

He noted that Alcantara achieved carbon neutrality last year by eliminating 61,558 tons of CO 2 emissions at its facilities and supported international projects to offset the equivalent of nearly 37,000 tons of residual CO 2 emissions that could not be eliminated in any other way based on current state-of-the-art technology.

Alcantara has supported more than 40 projects coordinated by the United Nations over the past 10 years to compensate for residual CO 2 emissions; to expand the use of renewable energy resources, and to improve the welfare of people in underdeveloped countries around the world.

Four recently Alcantara-supported environmental projects include two wind farms in India and Argentina, a program to save water in Eritrea and a solar plant in China.

At the company's Nera Montoro production facilities in Italy more than 78 percent of all waste material is recovered and recycled. An energy-recycling cogeneration plant now provides 65 percent of the energy required for production.

Alcantara also is committed to continuous improvement in the field of sustainability. The company's plan to expand its Nera Montoro plant, for example, includes an important program to reduce environmental impact.

The company also is maximizing its use of bio-based raw materials in its production processes with a goal to create a totally bio-based product line (that is not a food-chain antagonist) in the future, consistent with available technologies. Its product portfolio includes a special version of the material composed of up to 25 percent of its weight from raw materials derived from post-consumer recycling as well.

The company annually publishes a report that outlines the results of its sustainability efforts. It's available at https://sustainabilityreport.alcantara.com/. In addition, Alcantara is committed to raising awareness for the importance of sustainability among its suppliers, encouraging them to measure, reduce and compensate for CO 2 emissions.

On a global stage, the company has organized an annual International Symposium on Sustainability to draw attention to the need for combatting climate change and widespread environmental pollution. The fifth symposium entitled "Climate Change: How to Engage Society and Deploy Decarbonization" took place last year in Venice, Italy, and attracted more than 30 major corporations and international organizations, as well as leading scientists, entrepreneurs and economists from around the world.

Alcantara, a "Made-in-Italy" lifestyle brand, was founded in 1972 with a positive vision for the future of its products. Alcantara® is the result of an effort to create new, sustainable material with unrivaled sensory, aesthetic and functional properties and can be found on leading brands in a variety of applications in the world of fashion and accessories and interior design and home décor, as well as in the auto industry and on products in the field of consumer electronics.

Alcantara S.p.A.

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara ® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic, and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in numerous specialist fields: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer-electronics. These characteristics, together with a serious and proven commitment to the use of sustainable materials, allow Alcantara to express and define contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyles of those who love to enjoy everyday products to the full while respecting the environment. Having analysed, reduced and offset all CO 2 emissions linked to the company, in 2009 Alcantara was certified "Carbon Neutral" (from "cradle to grave"). To document the company's journey in this field, Alcantara conducts and publishes an annual Sustainability Report, certified by BDO and available for consultation on the company website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara also has production facilities and a research department in Nera Montoro in the heart of Italy's Umbria region (Terni).

For further information:

www.alcantara.com

twitter.com/alcantaraspa

facebook.com/alcantara.company

youtube.com/alcantaracompany

instagram.com/alcantara_company/

SOURCE Alcantara

Related Links

http://www.alcantara.com

