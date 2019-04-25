Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces Conference Call To Discuss First Quarter 2019 Results

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: "ABDC") ("Alcentra" or the "Company"), announced today that it will report operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 on May 6, 2019 and has scheduled a conference call to discuss the operating and financial results on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 9:30am EDT.

To listen to the call, please dial (844) 832-0218 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. International callers should dial (484) 756-4314. Please reference conference ID 3891513#. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investors.alcentracapital.com/events-presentations. Web participants are encouraged to access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay will be available on the Company's website until May 7, 2020.

About Alcentra Capital Corporation

Alcentra (www.alcentracapital.com) is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Alcentra's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation primarily by making direct investments in middle-market companies in the form of first lien, second lien, unitranche and, to a lesser extent mezzanine debt and equity investments. Alcentra's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Alcentra NY, LLC.

About Alcentra NY, LLC

Alcentra NY, LLC is a subsidiary of BNY Alcentra Group Holdings, Inc. ("Alcentra Group"), one of the world's leading sub-investment grade credit asset managers focusing on the U.S. and European markets. Alcentra Group has an investment track record that spans over 75 separate investment vehicles and accounts totaling approximately $38.6 billion (including accounts managed by Alcentra NY, LLC, Alcentra Ltd, and assets managed by Alcentra Group personnel for affiliates under dual officer arrangements).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements," which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Alcentra undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein except as required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

