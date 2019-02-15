Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ABDC) ("ABDC" or the "Company"), a provider of debt financing solutions to middle-market companies based primarily in the United States, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Highlights

Total investment income of $7.0 million for the quarter and $29.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018

for the quarter and for the year ended Net investment income of $3.7 million , or $0.27 per share, for the quarter and $13.9 million , or $1.01 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018

, or per share, for the quarter and , or per share, for the year ended Invested $27.8 million of capital into two new portfolio companies and one add-on investment during the fourth quarter

of capital into two new portfolio companies and one add-on investment during the fourth quarter Received proceeds from repayments, loan dispositions and amortizations on investments of $64.4 million during the fourth quarter

during the fourth quarter Net asset value of $145.8 million , or $11.13 per share

, or per share Weighted average debt portfolio yield of approximately 11.0%

Repurchased 411,939 shares during the quarter as part of the share repurchase program authorized on November 5, 2018 ; repurchased approximately 7.9% of shares outstanding since January 1, 2018

Vijay Rajguru, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "We have made significant progress this quarter towards rotating our portfolio into our new strategy and continued to make accretive repurchases of our shares under our buyback program. In addition, we are delighted to announce that Suhail Shaikh has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and that Peter Glaser will continue as sole President of the Company. We believe this is the right time for these transitions, as both Suhail and Peter have been instrumental in rotating the legacy assets into our new strategy and in leading the investment team. Moving forward, I will remain Chairman of the Board, and will continue to provide strategic direction to the Company."

"In addition to serving as President, Peter will also be taking over as Co-Head of our European Direct Lending effort, where he will work closely with Suhail, who will continue to lead our Direct Lending business in the US. We believe that these management changes will improve coordination between our European and US direct lending teams and accelerate the growth of the Company's rotation to larger middle-market, private-equity-backed transactions."

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, total investment income was $7.0 million, a decrease of $1.2 million from the $8.2 million of total investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2017. This decrease was due primarily to the continued transition of the portfolio to senior secured loans. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, interest and PIK income comprised $6.2 million and other non-recurring income was $0.8 million. Net investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $3.7 million, or $0.27 per share, as compared to $4.0 million, or $0.28 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, total net expenses were $3.3 million, a decrease of $0.9 million from the $4.2 million of total net expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Net expenses decreased primarily due to the management fee reduction and temporary waiver that commenced in May of 2018. The base net management fee was $0.8 million and there was a reversal of previously earned incentive fees of $0.4 million. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, professional fees and other general and administrative expenses totaled $1.1 million, an increase of $0.3 million from December 31, 2017. The increase was due primarily to professional and consulting fees.

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, ABDC recorded a net realized loss and net change in unrealized appreciation from portfolio investments of $2.6 million after the provision for taxes. As a result, the Company's net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, after the provision for taxes.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

As of December 31, 2018, the fair value of ABDC's investment portfolio totaled $234.8 million and consisted of 30 investments including 28 companies, 1 broadly syndicated loan, and 1 rated debt security in a CLO. The average portfolio investment size on a cost and fair market basis was $8.7 million and $6.9 million, respectively. The Company received proceeds from repayments, loan dispositions, and amortizations on investments of $64.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2018.

New and add-on investments totaling $27.8 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2018 included the following:

Impact Group – A first lien term loan ( $12.9 million ) and a delayed draw facility ( $7.1 million ) at L + 6.5%. Impact Group is a sales and marketing agency which provides outsourced sales, marketing and merchandising services to consumer packaged-goods companies.

) and a delayed draw facility ( ) at L + 6.5%. Impact Group is a sales and marketing agency which provides outsourced sales, marketing and merchandising services to consumer packaged-goods companies. Sandvine – A $4.5 million second lien term loan at L + 8.00%. Sandvine is a leading provider of active network intelligence solutions for network operators and enterprises globally.

second lien term loan at L + 8.00%. Sandvine is a leading provider of active network intelligence solutions for network operators and enterprises globally. Epic Healthcare staffing – a draw on their revolver of $3.3 million .

As of December 31, 2018, ABDC had one debt investment (Southern Technical Institute, Inc.) on non-accrual status.

A risk rating of the portfolio companies is available in ABDC's website presentation (https://investors.alcentracapital.com/events-presentations) and in the MD&A section of the Form 10-K for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At December 31, 2018, ABDC had $11.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, $28.5 million of borrowings outstanding on its $115 million senior secured revolving credit facility and $55.0 million outstanding of Alcentra Capital InterNotes.

Subsequent Events

On January 3, 2019 , the Company paid a dividend to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2018 of $0.18 per share.

, the Company paid a dividend to shareholders of record as of of per share. On January 15, 2019 , the Company funded $5.0 million of the second lien loan for Cambium Learning Group, Inc. at L + 8.5%.

, the Company funded of the second lien loan for Cambium Learning Group, Inc. at L + 8.5%. On January 31, 2019 , Epic Healthcare Staffing Intermediate Holdco, LLC repaid $3.6 million of its revolver with the Company.

, Epic Healthcare Staffing Intermediate Holdco, LLC repaid of its revolver with the Company. On February 4, 2019 , the Company funded $2.4 million to Aegis Toxicology Sciences Corporation, a first lien loan at L + 5.5%.

, the Company funded to Aegis Toxicology Sciences Corporation, a first lien loan at L + 5.5%. On February 8, 2019 , Tunnel Hill (FKA City Carting) repaid its escrow shares for $0.8 million .

, Tunnel Hill (FKA City Carting) repaid its escrow shares for . On February 8, 2019 , FST Technical Services, LLC repaid its debt and equity for $13.6 million (consisting of the principal amount of $13.4 million plus accrued interest) and $3.1 million , respectively.

, FST Technical Services, LLC repaid its debt and equity for (consisting of the principal amount of plus accrued interest) and , respectively. On February 11, 2019 , VVC Holding Corp. repaid its debt plus accrued interest in the amount of $6.0 million , plus a prepayment penalty of $0.1 million .

, VVC Holding Corp. repaid its debt plus accrued interest in the amount of , plus a prepayment penalty of . On March 4, 2019 , ABDC was allocated a $3.0 million position in the first lien loan at L + 4.5%, and a $2.0 million position in the second lien loan at L + 8.5%, for Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. The second lien loan was funded on March 8, 2019 .

, ABDC was allocated a position in the first lien loan at L + 4.5%, and a position in the second lien loan at L + 8.5%, for Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. The second lien loan was funded on . On March 11, 2019 , the Company's Board of Directors approved the 2019 first quarter dividend of $0.18 per share, payable on April 4, 2019 to stockholders of record as of March 29, 2019 .

, the Company's Board of Directors approved the 2019 first quarter dividend of per share, payable on to stockholders of record as of . From January 1, 2019 through March 11, 2019 , the Company repurchased an additional 229,729 shares under its share repurchase program; since January 1, 2018 the Company has repurchased approximately 9.5% of the shares outstanding.

through , the Company repurchased an additional 229,729 shares under its share repurchase program; since the Company has repurchased approximately 9.5% of the shares outstanding. Effective March 12, 2019 , ABDC's Board of Directors appointed Suhail A. Shaikh , a Co-President of the Company, to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Vijay Rajguru will continue to serve the Company as Chairman of ABDC's Board of Directors. In connection with Mr. Shaikh's appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Peter Glaser will continue to serve as the Company's sole President.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's operating and financial results at 9:00 am ET on March 12, 2019. To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 832-0218 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (484) 756-4314. Please reference conference ID 1599342#.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investors.alcentracapital.com/events-presentations. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

An archived webcast replay will be available on the Company's website until March 12, 2020.

ABOUT ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORPORATION

Alcentra Capital Corporation provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies, which the Company generally defines as U.S. based companies having between $15.0 million and $75.0 million of EBITDA. Alcentra Capital's investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income from its debt investments. Alcentra Capital seeks to partner with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives.

Alcentra Capital is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. In addition, for tax purposes, Alcentra Capital has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements," which relate to future events or the Company's future performance or financial condition. These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions about the Company, its current and prospective portfolio investments, and its industry, are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 11, 2019 and in the Company's other filings made with the SEC from time to time. In addition, there is no assurance that the Company will purchase additional shares at any specific discount levels or in any specific amounts. There is no assurance that the market price of the Company's shares, either absolutely or relative to net asset value, will increase as a result of any share repurchases, or that the repurchase plan will enhance stockholder value over the long term. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein, unless required to do so by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Alcentra Capital Corporation and Subsidiary





Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities









As of

December 31,

2018

As of

December 31,

2017 Assets











Portfolio investments, at fair value











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (cost of $212,280,172 and

$265,675,598, respectively)

$ 205,411,779

$ 252,325,403 Non-controlled, affiliated investments, at fair value (cost of $26,385,612 and

$51,734,635, respectively)



12,980,016



19,972,905 Controlled, affiliated investments, at fair value (cost $15,212,562 and $15,806,301,

respectively)



16,406,021



15,256,237 Cash



11,049,499



13,882,956 Dividends and interest receivable



454,883



1,942,300 Receivable for investments sold



644,733



669,733 Deferred financing costs



1,366,393



514,241 Deferred tax asset



5,385,694



4,934,962 Income tax asset



—



748,408 Prepaid expenses and other assets



79,410



79,005 Total Assets

$ 253,778,428

$ 310,326,150



Liabilities

Credit facility payable

$ 28,536,441

$ 89,703,273 Notes payable (net of deferred note offering costs of $855,433 and $1,252,165,

respectively)



54,144,567



53,747,835 Payable for investments purchased



18,550,000



— Other accrued expenses and liabilities



535,096



447,589 Directors' fees payable



36,125



68,917 Professional fees payable



554,173



548,455 Interest and credit facility expense payable



1,069,139



1,248,791 Management fee payable



765,659



1,265,172 Income-based incentive fees payable



890,796



1,294,985 Distributions payable



2,433,102



3,561,305 Unearned structuring fee revenue



81,643



725,653 Income tax liability



379,155



— Total Liabilities

$ 107,975,896

$ 152,611,975



Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12)





Net Assets

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 13,105,295

and 14,222,945 shares outstanding, respectively)



13,105



14,223 Additional paid-in capital



198,594,662



206,570,701 Distributable earnings (accumulated loss)



(52,805,235)



(48,870,749) Total Net Assets



145,802,532



157,714,175 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 253,778,428

$ 310,326,150



Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 11.13

$ 11.09









































Investment Income:

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2017

For the year ended

December 31, 2018

For the year ended

December 31, 2017 From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:















Interest income from portfolio investments

$ 5,450,756

$ 5,350,763

$ 22,735,612

$ 23,917,956 Paid in-kind income from portfolio investments

151,844

279,585

504,139

1,156,486 Other income from portfolio investments

738,206

653,286

2,951,990

2,228,104 Dividend income from portfolio investments

30,756

83,853

123,024

171,083 From non-controlled, affiliated investments:















Interest income from portfolio investments

40,790

381,220

306,204

1,318,924 Paid in-kind income from portfolio investments

96,676

834,245

406,622

2,209,418 From controlled, affiliated investments:















Interest income from portfolio investments

470,357

445,642

1,940,389

1,665,409 Paid in-kind income from portfolio investments

-

172,837

-

684,129 Total investment income

6,979,385

8,201,431

28,967,980

33,351,509 Expenses:















Management fees

918,791

1,265,171

4,133,136

4,975,349 Income-based incentive fees

(360,384)

-

(404,189)

638,244 Professional fees

536,378

386,618

1,632,155

1,248,715 Valuation services

73,345

103,345

205,624

314,432 Interest and credit facility expense

1,503,203

1,845,488

6,649,567

6,434,924 Amortization of deferred financing costs

221,019

106,292

546,157

912,710 Directors' fees

128,057

86,919

428,161

341,680 Insurance expense

57,075

57,233

226,658

239,048 Amortization of deferred note offering costs

95,293

158,214

438,732

473,768 Consulting fees

120,031

-

655,923

- Other expenses

148,723

147,378

959,306

778,920 Total expenses

3,441,531

4,156,658

15,471,230

16,357,790 Waiver of management fees

(153,132)

-

(419,640)

(1,330,420) Net expenses

3,288,399

4,156,658

15,051,590

15,027,370 Net investment income

3,690,986

4,044,773

13,916,390

18,324,139

















Realized Gain (Loss) and Net Change in Unrealized Appreciation

(Depreciation) From Portfolio Investments















Net realized gain (loss) on:















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

(700,353)

62,165

(10,862,366)

(11,434,891) Non-controlled, affiliated investments

(14,376,283)

(72,164)

(24,543,812)

- Foreign Currency transactions

46,940

-

46,940

- Net realized gain (loss) from portfolio investments

(15,029,696)

(9,999)

(35,359,238)

(11,434,891) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on:















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

246,074

(2,217,008)

6,481,802

(4,593,273) Non-controlled, affiliated investments

10,754,262

(12,977,585)

18,356,134

(24,121,074) Controlled, affiliated investments

1,522,619

(360,522)

1,743,523

115,477 Foreign Currency translation

-

-

(64,288)

- Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) from portfolio

investments and foreign currency translation

12,522,955

(15,555,115)

26,517,171

(28,598,870) Benefit/(Provision) for taxes on unrealized gain/(loss) on investments

20,224

(1,847,929)

447,809

2,607,880 Net realized gain (loss) and net change in unrealized appreciation

(depreciation) from portfolio















investments

(2,550,805)

(17,413,043)

(8,394,258)

(37,425,881) Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 1,140,181

$ (13,368,270)

$ 5,522,132

$ (19,101,742)

















Per common share data:















Net Investment income per share

0.27

0.28

1.01

1.32 Earnings (Loss) per share

0.08

(0.94)

0.40

(1.37)

















Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding

13,440,660

14,235,806

13,721,109

13,928,869

SOURCE Alcentra Capital Corporation

Related Links

http://www.alcentracapital.com

