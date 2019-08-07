Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ABDC) (the "Company"), a provider of debt financing solutions to middle-market companies based primarily in the United States, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Total investment income of $6.1 million

Net investment income of $2.5 million , or $0.20 per share

, or per share Invested approximately $28.6 million of capital into 6 new portfolio investments, including two new companies

of capital into 6 new portfolio investments, including two new companies Received proceeds from repayments, loan dispositions and amortization on investments of approximately $22.1 million

Net asset value of $141.9 million , or $11.02 per share, after taking into account the $0.15 special dividend paid on July 3, 2019

, or per share, after taking into account the special dividend paid on Weighted average debt portfolio yield of approximately 10.7%

Suhail A. Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "Over the last several quarters we have made significant progress in rotating our legacy portfolio into our new strategy and stabilizing NAV amid a competitive environment for direct lending. We are pleased with the higher quality of the book today against the comparable period."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, total investment income was $6.1 million, a decrease of approximately $1.1 million from the $7.3 million of total investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This decrease was due to continued portfolio rotation of legacy investments to investments more senior in the capital structure of our portfolio companies, and the associated decrease in weighted-average yields. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, interest and PIK income comprised $5.9 million. Net investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $2.5 million, or $0.20 per share, as compared to $3.5 million, or $0.25 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, total net expenses (after the waiver of management fees) were $3.6 million, a decrease of $0.2 million or 4.3%, from the $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Base management fees were $0.8 million, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 18.8%, from the $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This decrease was due to the lower amount of gross assets outstanding between the comparable periods. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded a net realized gain of $1.6 million and net change in unrealized depreciation from portfolio investments of $1.1 million. As a result, after considering the Company's provision for taxes on unrealized gains, the Company's net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $1.5 million, an increase of $0.6 million from the comparable period. This was largely due to an increase in professional fees and directors' fees, both primarily relating to stockholder activist activities and the board of director's formal review process to evaluate strategic alternatives for the Company. These were partially offset by a decrease in our excise tax payable, consulting fees and a reversal of accrued incentive fees.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

As of June 30, 2019, the fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $219.2 million and consisted of 28 companies and 1 rated debt security in a CLO. The average portfolio investment size on an amortized cost and fair market basis was $7.2 million and $7.0 million, respectively. The Company received proceeds from repayments, loan dispositions, and amortization on investments of approximately $22.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2019.

New and add-on investments totaling approximately $28.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 included the following:

New portfolio company investment:

Investment of $5.0 million in the first lien tranche and $5.0 million in the second lien tranche of Perforce Software, Inc.;

in the first lien tranche and in the second lien tranche of Perforce Software, Inc.; Investment of $7.0 million in the first lien tranche of Digital Room Holdings, Inc.

Existing portfolio company investments and committed capital funding:

Investment of $6.1 million in the first lien tranche of Manna Pro Products, LLC.

in the first lien tranche of Manna Pro Products, LLC. Investment of $4.8 million in the second lien tranche of Pharmalogic Holdings Corp.

in the second lien tranche of Pharmalogic Holdings Corp. Investment of $1.0 million in the second lien tranche of BayMark Health Services, Inc.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had one debt investment (Southern Technical Institute, Inc.) on non-accrual status.

A risk rating of the portfolio companies is available on the Company's website presentation (https://investors.alcentracapital.com/events-presentations) and in the MD&A section of the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At June 30, 2019, the Company had $7.8 million in cash, $26.6 million of borrowings outstanding on its $115.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility and $55.0 million outstanding of Alcentra Capital InterNotes.

Subsequent Events

On July 3, 2019 , the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share and a special dividend of $0.15 per share to stockholders of record as of June 28, 2019 .

, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of per share and a special dividend of per share to stockholders of record as of . On August 5, 2019 , the Board approved the 2019 third quarter dividend of $0.18 per share for stockholders of record as of September 26, 2019 , payable on October 3, 2019 .

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's operating and financial results at 9:30 am, ET on August 8, 2019. To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 832-0218 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (484) 756-4314. Please reference conference ID 8334206#.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investors.alcentracapital.com/events-presentations. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

An archived webcast replay will be available on the Company's website until August 8, 2020.

ABOUT ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORPORATION

Alcentra Capital provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies, which Alcentra Capital generally defines as U.S. based companies having between $15.0 million and $75.0 million of EBITDA. Alcentra Capital's investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income from its debt investments. Alcentra Capital seeks to partner with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives.

Alcentra Capital, which is externally managed by Alcentra NY, LLC, is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. In addition, for tax purposes, Alcentra Capital has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements," which relate to future events or the Company's future performance or financial condition. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, are based on the Company's current plans, expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to be different than those described in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those relating to the impact of activist stockholder activities and the strategic alternatives review process on, among other things, the Company's professional and consulting fees and expenses and on management distractions, the nature and timing of any possible transaction or other strategic alternative, or of any potential or anticipated benefits from any such transaction or other alternative, as well as those risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 12, 2019 and in the Company's other filings made with the SEC from time to time. As a result, any forward-looking statements are not guarantees. In addition, there is no assurance that the Company will purchase additional shares at any specific discount levels or in any specific amounts under its repurchase program. There is no assurance that the market price of the Company's shares, either absolutely or relative to net asset value, will increase as a result of any share repurchases, or that any repurchase program will enhance stockholder value over the long term. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.





Alcentra Capital Corporation and Subsidiary





Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities







As of

June 30, 2019

(Unaudited)

As of

December 31,

2018 Assets

Portfolio investments, at fair value

Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (cost of $213,022,113 and

$212,280,172, respectively)

$ 204,633,762

$ 205,411,779 Non-controlled, affiliated investments, at fair value (cost of $26,581,387 and

$26,385,612, respectively)



14,573,438



12,980,016 Controlled, affiliated investments, at fair value (cost $0 and $15,212,562,

respectively)



—



16,406,021 Cash



7,796,536



11,049,499 Dividends and interest receivable



1,404,187



454,883 Receivable for investments sold



2,674,457



644,733 Deferred financing costs



1,066,348



1,366,393 Deferred tax asset



4,263,462



5,385,694 Prepaid expenses and other assets



354,583



79,410 Total Assets

$ 236,766,773

$ 253,778,428



Liabilities

Credit facility payable

$ 26,565,008

$ 28,536,441 Notes payable (net of deferred note offering costs of $642,731 and $855,433,

respectively)



54,357,269



54,144,567 Payable for investments purchased



5,925,000



18,550,000 Other accrued expenses and liabilities



251,183



535,096 Directors' fees payable



197,154



36,125 Professional fees payable



886,641



554,173 Interest and credit facility expense payable



1,176,846



1,069,139 Management fee payable



701,305



765,659 Income-based incentive fees payable



198,805



890,796 Distributions payable



4,248,937



2,433,102 Unearned structuring fee revenue



—



81,643 Income tax liability



320,630



379,155 Total Liabilities



94,828,778



107,975,896



Commitments and Contingencies





Net Assets

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 12,875,566

and 13,105,295 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)



12,876



13,105 Additional paid-in capital



197,118,476



198,594,662 Distributable earnings (accumulated loss)



(55,193,357)



(52,805,235) Total Net Assets



141,937,995



145,802,532 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 236,766,773

$ 253,778,428



Net Asset Value Per Share*

$ 11.02

$ 11.13





















*The Company's net asset value per share as of June 30, 2019 was $11.17, excluding the impact of the $0.15 per share special distribution paid to stockholders of record as of June 28, 2019. As a supplement to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measures, the Company has provided this non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful as it highlights the NAV per common share for the quarter excluding the impact of the special distribution that was paid and shows the Company's pro forma NAV after payment of regular distributions.





Alcentra Capital Corporation and Subsidiary





Consolidated Statements of Operations







For the three

months ended June

30, 2019

(Unaudited)

For the three

months ended June

30, 2018

(Unaudited)

For the six months

ended June 30,

2019

(Unaudited)

For the six months

ended June 30,

2018

(Unaudited)

Investment Income:

From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:

Interest income from portfolio investments $ 5,753,089

$ 5,865,711



$ 11,559,398

$ 11,608,097

Paid-in-kind interest income from portfolio

investments

28,797



45,481





113,301



245,131

Other income from portfolio investments

177,118



611,812





284,875



2,119,116

Dividend income from portfolio investments

—



30,756





—



61,512

From non-controlled, affiliated investments:

Interest income from portfolio investments

41,762



129,080





78,241



206,533

Paid in-kind income from portfolio investments

93,190



90,004





189,603



213,130

Other income from portfolio investments

—



—





—



—

From controlled, affiliated investments:

Interest income from portfolio investments

—



481,106





208,538



981,996

Paid in-kind income from portfolio investments

—



—





—



—

Other income from portfolio investments

45,979



—





133,095



—

Total investment income

6,139,935



7,253,950





12,567,051



15,435,515





Expenses:

Management fees

841,566



1,036,122





1,707,184



2,270,985

Income-based incentive fees/(reversal of accruals)

(204,867)



—





(691,991)



—

Professional fees

774,386



379,082





1,399,615



733,152

Valuation services

86,250



(10,038)





157,500



53,933

Interest and credit facility expense

1,322,878



1,745,485





2,740,328



3,440,372

Amortization of deferred financing costs

206,429



103,570





412,545



207,551

Directors' fees

215,000



116,826





374,676



213,028

Insurance expense

91,492



56,519





147,327



112,507

Amortization of deferred note offering costs

109,340



119,267





242,703



245,961

Consulting fees

133,315



176,702





244,916



481,740

Excise tax

(78,019)



365,308





390,413



365,308

Other expenses

251,851



(209,200)





314,299



160,511

Total expenses

3,749,621



3,879,643





7,439,515



8,285,048

Waiver of management fees

(140,261)



(109,281)





(284,531)



(109,281)

Net expenses

3,609,360



3,770,362





7,154,984



8,175,767

Net investment income and foreign currency

transactions

2,530,575



3,483,588





5,412,067



7,259,748





Realized Gain (Loss) and Net Change in Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation) From Portfolio Investments

Net realized gain (loss) on:

Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

1,604,042



(10,108,277)





(111,716)



(10,123,092)

Non-controlled, affiliated investments

—



(10,167,517)





—



(10,167,517)

Controlled, affiliated investments

—



—





1,193,458



—

Foreign currency transactions

25,078



—





65,494



—

Net realized gain (loss) from portfolio investments

and foreign currency transactions

1,629,120



(20,275,794)





1,147,236



(20,290,609)

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on:

Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

(1,339,551)



4,213,571





(1,519,958)



3,880,145

Non-controlled, affiliated investments

324,231



9,319,907





1,397,647



9,212,533

Controlled, affiliated investments

—



—





(1,193,459)



220,904

Foreign currency translation

(127,563)



—





(11,628)



—

Net change in unrealized appreciation

(depreciation) from portfolio investments and

foreign currency translation

(1,142,883)



13,533,478





(1,327,398)



13,313,582

Benefit (Provision) for income taxes on unrealized

gain (loss) on investments

(871,877)



1,019,717





(1,124,675)



1,017,228

Net realized gain (loss) and net change in unrealized

appreciation (depreciation) from portfolio

investments

(385,640)



(5,722,599)





(1,304,837)



(5,959,799)

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from

Operations $ 2,144,935

$ (2,239,011)



$ 4,107,230

$ 1,299,949





Basic and diluted:

Net investment income per share $ 0.20

$ 0.25



$ 0.42

$ 0.52

Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.17

$ (0.16)



$ 0.32

$ 0.09

Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding

12,875,566



13,725,423





12,890,887



13,960,729





































