Alchemie Endeavour: Waterless Smart Dyeing Technology

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemie is pleased to announce the launch of a breakthrough new technology in textile dyeing: The Alchemie Endeavour waterless smart dyeing process, at Interdye on April 10 in Shanghai, delivering a step change in sustainability at a radically lower cost.

The Alchemie Endeavour waterless smart dyeing process is capable of throughputs of over 2000 sqm per hour and will reduce waste water and energy by over 80 percent. This delivers a > 50 percent reduction in cost.

The waterless process can deliver dyed fabric that does not require post dyeing washing steps to deliver a finished product; a remarkable sustainability advantage.

The technology delivers exceptional results with high color consistency and color fastness.

Based on Alchemie's proprietary digital manufacturing technology, the system can deliver any color shade required and enables on-demand digital color changeovers in any run length from a few meters to several kilometers.

At the heart of the system is a unique new dyeing process that distributes dye molecules deep into the fabric, enabling very high absorption, homogeneous distribution and excellent fixing efficiencies. This results in minimal washout, even at very high saturation levels of dye: this is an industry first.

The Endeavour technology includes a fully automated color lab sampling system to perfectly match a customized color in a very short time, making the system a truly "end to end" high-performance sustainable dyeing solution with ultimate performance.

Alchemie Ruby liquid dyes have been optimized for high-quality performance and are available for use in Endeavour. Other dye suppliers are welcome to contact Alchemie to become an approved liquid dye supplier to the Endeavour system.

Alchemie will present the Endeavour technology on its stand (D168) at China Interdye 2019 (10th – 12th April). For more information about the technology or to set up a meeting with one of our representatives at the show please contact:

Penny Martin (+44 1223 781 285) - enquiries@alchemietechnology.com

Related Files

2 sided Endeavour Data English version .pdf

Related Images

alchemie-endeavour.jpg

Alchemie Endeavour

alchemie-endeavour.jpg

Alchemie Endeavour

alchemie-endeavour.jpg

Alchemie Endeavour

Related Links

Website

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vv3eUO7k7Ok

SOURCE Alchemie Technology