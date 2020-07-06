Alchemist Energy Announces Partnership with Vortus Investment Advisors

DALLAS, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemist Energy, LLC ("Alchemist") is pleased to announce its partnership with Vortus Investment Advisors, LLC ("Vortus"). Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Alchemist is focused on a new upstream strategy that combines both capital and industry-leading operational expertise to provide structured capital solutions that address the needs in today's oil and gas market.

Alchemist is led by Morgan Hinchcliffe and Scott Nelson. Morgan and Scott spent over 10 years with Pioneer Natural Resources where they held a wide variety of leadership and key technical positions over Permian and Eagle Ford assets. Most recently, they directed the development of multiple horizontal wells in the Midland and Delaware Basins for small private operators.

Scott Nelson, Co-Founder at Alchemist, said, "We are excited to partner with Vortus and believe this strategy will help preserve asset values in the short-term and increase values through development once commodities stabilize."

Brian Hansen, Principal at Vortus, said, "Vortus is proud to partner with Alchemist Energy to bring a new structured equity alternative to the energy industry that provides development capital, technical expertise and the option to also operate. We believe many groups will find Alchemist's creativity and flexibility attractive and look forward to implementing the strategy through a number of structured development programs."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Thompson & Knight LLP served as legal counsel for the partnership.

About Alchemist Energy

Alchemist Energy is a Dallas-based upstream oil and gas company that combines committed capital with industry leading operational expertise to offer creative solutions that preserve asset value and afford the flexibility to wait for M&A and capital markets to return. Once markets stabilize, Alchemist can further increase asset value through the development of new wells. For additional information, please visit www.alchemist.energy.

About Vortus Investment Advisors

Vortus Investment Advisors, LLC is a Fort Worth-based private equity firm focused on the lower to middle market upstream energy industry in North America. Vortus has an asset-based investment strategy, targeting privately negotiated transactions in the lower to middle market requiring approximately $50 million to $75 million of equity capital in partnership with successful owner/operators. For additional information, please visit www.vortus.com.

