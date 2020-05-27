Alchip Technology Announces Record Q1 Earnings

Net earnings represent a 79% increase year-on-year over Q1 2019 net earnings of $3.23 million and a 25.2% increase quarter-on-quarter over Q4 2019 net earnings of $4.26 million. Revenue represents a 39.3% increase year-on-year over Q1 2019 revenue of $36.23 million and a quarter-on-quarter increase of 7.4% over Q4 2019 revenue of $47 million.

President and CEO Johnny Shen stated that the artificial intelligence market in the US, Middle East, and China remains strong but expects that current global travel restrictions would slow business in the U.S. market. Despite complications, he expects Al chip makers to gradually enter the 7nm production phase in late 2020.

Mr. Shen expects that for the rest of 2020 that the CPU market will remain the company's major revenue contributor, assuming current levels 7nm foundry support. He also announced that multiple 7nm projects will enter the tape-out and production phase this year and that he expects only minor impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alchip is traded on the Taiwan stock exchange. The company is extremely well respected in Japan, Israel, China and Taiwan for high performance ASIC design methodology, flexible business model, best-in-class IP portfolio and advanced packaging technology expertise.

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global provider of silicon design and production services for system companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. The company was founded by semiconductor veterans from Silicon Valley and Japan in 2003 and provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced, including 7nm processes. Customers include global leaders in AI, HPC/supercomputer, mobile phones, entertainment device, networking equipment and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661) and is a TSMC-certified Value Chain Aggregator.

