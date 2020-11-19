Alcidae Inc. Launches Connected Home Garager2 Model for Walmart Retail Stores Nationwide

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Home just became more complete and secure with the nationwide launch of Alcidae's Garager2 All-in-One Universal Smart Garage Door Controller and FHD Surveillance Camera in over 3500 Walmart Stores and Online. Walmart Garager2 model AG-02-WM is positioned with a Suggested Retail Price of $99.99, which represent a $50 price drop from Alcidae predecessor model AG-02. Consumers can now remotely monitor and operate their Garage Door Opener anywhere, anytime with the Garager2 and APP. "Considering the challenging economic climate and the hardships caused by the pandemic there is a heighten concern relating to property protection, the Garager2 is now more affordable and accessible for Residential Homes and Business Warehousing that utilize a Garage Door Opener among this purpose."

The Alcidae Garager2 All-in-One Universal Smart Garage Door Controller and FHD Surveillance Camera monitors the mostly widely used entrance and exit access for most residential homes. Additionally, the Garage location is broadly used as a safe harbor to store and protect invaluable property; including Motor Vehicles, Hand & Power Tools, Lawn equipment, Hobbyist workshop equipment, Leisure Sporting goods, Pet housing, and more. The Garager2 features include:

24 Hour Live Viewing through the Alcidae APP

FHD Camera Lens with 127 degree wide angle viewing

Crystal clear Night vision technology up to a 32' reach

App Alerts & Notification of ALL Motion or Sound

Four Alert sensitivity modes: Off, Low, Medium, High

Two-way Audio Communication

Unlimited APP sharing with Family & Friends

New: APP sharing individual customized control menu options

New: 24 Hour 20 second Motion Event Video clip storage

Free: Optional Trial Two Months 24/7 Cloud Storage Service

Optional: Continuous 24/7 Monthly Cloud Storage Service

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Alcidae Garager2 offers consumers and business owners alike a sense of Security, Safety, and Serenity. It is a practical investment for the Home, Business, Yourself, or Family & Friends.

About Alcidae Inc.:

Alcidae Inc., is an Irvine, California based Smart Home full ecosystem provider of Worldwide Cloud Services, APP Development, Product and Technology Research and Development, and Intellectual Property Protection. We made over 20 Million devices Smart worldwide.

Media Contact: James Fitzgerald, 949-899-3897, [email protected]

