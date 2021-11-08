Alcohol Based Disinfectant Market Size to Grow by USD 953.69 mn from 2020 to 2025 | Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd and Betco Corp Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The report on the alcohol-based disinfectant market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies rising awareness regarding the use of alcohol-based disinfectants for the improvement of health by regulatory bodies as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The alcohol-based disinfectant market covers the following areas:

Alcohol Based Disinfectant Market Sizing

Alcohol Based Disinfectant Market Forecast

Alcohol Based Disinfectant Market Analysis

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the alcohol-based disinfectant market has been segmented into ethyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, methyl alcohol, and n-propyl alcohol. The alcohol-based disinfectant segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the alcohol-based disinfectant market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America is expected to account for 63% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. In this region, the US will be the key market. North America is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors owing to its significant growth rate. Some of the factors that facilitate the growth of the market in the region include the growing emphasis of governments on hygienic environments in emerging economies along with infection control programs in hospitals.

Some Companies Mentioned

Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd

Betco Corp

Chemtex Speciality Ltd.

Ecolab Inc.

GreatBanc Trust Co.

Medline Industries Inc.

Paul Hartmann AG

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Vaportek Inc.

Zep Inc.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Surface Disinfectants Market: The surface disinfectants market has been segmented by product (hypochlorite, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, chlorhexidine gluconate, and others), type (liquids, sprays, and wipes), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

The surface disinfectants market has been segmented by product (hypochlorite, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, chlorhexidine gluconate, and others), type (liquids, sprays, and wipes), and geography ( , , APAC, MEA, and ). Biosurfactants Market: The biosurfactants market has been segmented by application (detergents, cosmetics, industrial cleaners, food processing, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

Alcohol Based Disinfectant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.35% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 953.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 63% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd, Betco Corp, Chemtex Speciality Ltd., Ecolab Inc., GreatBanc Trust Co., Medline Industries Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Vaportek Inc., and Zep Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

For more insights on alcohol-based disinfectant market, View Our Report Snapshot

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio