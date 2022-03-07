Alcohol beverages Market size in the US to grow by USD 37.14 billion | New product launches to boost growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Alcohol Beverages Market in US by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offering. The market is expected to witness a YOY growth of 2.08% in 2022 and the growth will accelerate a CAGR of 2.62% between 2021 and 2026. The report is segmented by product (beer, wine, and spirits) and distribution channel (off-trade and on-trade).

Vendor Insights 

The alcohol beverages market in the US is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international players. These vendors are adopting many organic and inorganic growth strategies such as the expansion of sales and distribution networks to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Anheuser Busch InBev SA: The company offers a wide range of alcohol beverages through its brands Budwiser, Agulia Originals, Bagota Beer, and others.
  • Boston Beer Co. Inc.: The company offers a wide range of alcohol beverages through its brands Samuel Adams, Dogfish Head, Truly, and others.
  • Constellation Brands Inc.: The company offers a wide range of alcohol beverages through its brands Corona, Mondelo, Casa Nobel, and others.
  • D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc.
  • Diageo Plc
  • Duvel Moortgat NV
  • Heineken NV
  • Molson Coors Beverage Co.
  • Pabst Brewing
  • Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Key Segment Analysis

By product, the market share by the beer segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the significant increase in the demand for craft beer and the growing number of breweries across the US. Similarly, by distribution channel, the market will generate maximum revenue in the off-trade segment during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges: 

The alcohol beverages market is primarily driven by new product launches. Vendors in the market are focusing on launching new products to gain a competitive advantage over their rivals. For instance, in March 2021, Kirin Holdings launched the New Belgium Brewing's Fruit Smash. The product is flavored with fruit juice and contains 100 calories per 12oz (35cl) can. Similarly, in July 2021, Constellation Brands launched a range of Svedka vodka RTDs in the US. The product line comprises Mango Pineapple, Black Cherry Lime, and Strawberry Lemonade flavors. The launch of such innovative products is expected to drive sales, thereby fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In addition, the adoption of new packaging formats by vendors will be crucial in further driving the growth of the market. The millennial segment is exhibiting significant demand for beverages served in tetra packs, PET bottles, bag-in-box, and metal cans as these are convenient for outdoor consumption. This is encouraging vendors to introduce new packaging formats to attract consumer interest. For instance, For instance, Carlsberg offers its low-alcohol drink brand Ringnes beer in 330 ml convenient packs, instead of bottles. Similarly, other vendors such as Jim Beam, Goose Island, and Dogfish Head are also launching packages with new labeling. This trend among vendors will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Alcohol Beverages Market in US: Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.62%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 37.14 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.08

Regional analysis

US

Performing market contribution

US at 100%

Key consumer countries

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Boston Beer Co. Inc., Constellation Brands Inc., D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Diageo Plc, Duvel Moortgat NV, Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Pabst Brewing, and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us: 
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. 

