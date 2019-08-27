Alcohol Justice Reports: Los Angeles City Council Says NO to 4 a.m. Bar Bill
Narrative changes from increasing nightlife profits to protecting public health and safety
Resolution Vote Puts Council at Odds with Mayor Garcetti
Aug 27, 2019, 16:15 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice, California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) and Los Angeles Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A.DAPA) expressed gratitude today to the Los Angeles City Council for passing a resolution strongly opposing Senator Scott Wiener's SB 58 - the 4 a.m. bar bill. Councilmember Paul Koretz's resolution succeeded in changing the narrative from increasing nightlife profits to protecting public health and safety.
Councilmember Koretz introduced the resolution opposing Wiener's SB 58 on March 5, 2019. Today the Council voted 10 to 2 to formally oppose the bill which has been supported by Mayor Garcetti and Assemblymember Santiago who have consistently ignored the statewide public health and safety threats the bill would create by allowing a patchwork quilt of cities to extend alcohol sales to 4 a.m.
"The Los Angeles City Council's vote to support my resolution OPPOSING SB 58 'the 4 am bar bill' sends a clear message to the Sacramento legislature that here in Los Angeles we put the lives and public safety of our residents before the profit of a few bar and club owners," said Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz of the Fifth District.
Expected social costs generated annually in the City of Los Angeles alone would be $88–$354.5 million; while the additional revenue would only be $36.5–$146.1 million. The five-year trial period net social cost of harm in Los Angeles would range from $266.5 million to $1 billion.
In Sacramento, the fate of the bill currently rests with the Assembly Appropriations Committee, chaired by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez, which will make a determination on August 30, 2019. If passed and signed into law by Governor Newsom, SB 58 would expose over 76% of California's population to increased early morning commute hour alcohol-related harm.
FACTS
- SB 58 would allow closing times for on-sale retailers to be extended from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. as part of a poorly conceived and inadequately funded "pilot program" conducted by the ABC
- SB 58 would allow ten cities to extend last call: San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Long Beach, Cathedral City, Coachella, Palm Springs and Fresno.
- SB 58 strips away statewide uniform protections of 2 a.m. last call
- SB 58 costs the state at least $3-4 million per year to administer and mitigate the harm
- SB 58 costs cities and towns in "Splash Zones" millions more
- SB 58 disregards 40 years of peer-reviewed, public health research on the dangers of extending last call
- SB 58 ignores $35 billion in annual alcohol-related harm in California
- SB 58 subsidizes and rewards nightlife alcohol-sellers at tax-payer expense
- According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), California already suffers more annual alcohol-related harm than any other state: over 10,500 alcohol-related deaths, $35 billion in total costs, $14.5 billion in state costs.
The public is invited to express opposition to SB 58 by texting JUSTICE to 313131.
CAPA Member Organizations
- Alcohol Justice
- Alcohol-Narcotics Education Foundation of California
- ADAPP, Inc.
- ADAPT San Ramon Valley
- Bay Area Community Resources
- Behavioral Health Services, Inc.
- CA Council on Alcohol Problems
- CASA for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods
- Center for Human Development
- Center for Open Recovery
- DogPAC of San Francisco
- Dolores Huerta Foundation
- Eden Youth & Family Center
- Institute for Public Strategies
- FASD Network of Southern CA
- FreeMUNI – SF
- Friday Night Live Partnership
- Koreatown Youth & Community Center
- Laytonville Healthy Start
- L.A. County Friday Night Live
- L.A. Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance
- L.A. County Office of Education
- Lutheran Office of Public Policy – CA
- MFI Recovery Center
- Mountain Communities Family Resource Center
- National Asian Pacific American Families Against Substance Abuse
- National Council on Alcoholism & Drug Dependence – Orange County
- Partnership for a Positive Pomona
- Paso por Paso, Inc.
- Project SAFER
- Pueblo y Salud
- Reach Out
- San Marcos Prevention Coalition
- San Rafael Alcohol & Drug Coalition
- SAY San Diego
- Saving Lives Drug & Alcohol Coalition
- South Orange County Coalition
- Tarzana Treatment Centers, Inc.
- The Wall Las Memorias Project
- UCEPP Social Model Recovery Systems
- Women Against Gun Violence
- Youth For Justice
CONTACT:
Michael Scippa 415 257-2490
Jorge Castillo 213 840-3336
