Alcohol Justice to Participate at American Public Health Association Annual Meeting & Expo "150 Years of Creating the Healthiest Nation: Leading the Path Toward Equity" ENGAGE, COLLABORATE, GROW

SAN RAFEL, Calif., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice is pleased to announce its participation at the American Public Health Association's 2022 Annual Meeting and Expo – a national conference where "…public health professionals convene, learn, network and engage with peers…[to] strengthen the profession of public health, share the latest research and information, promote best practices and advocate for public health issues and policies grounded in research."

What: 2022 APHA Annual Meeting and Expo

When: November 6-9, 2022

Where: Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston, MA 02210

Who:

Loretta Ross , Professor, Smith College – Opening Session Speaker

, Professor, – Opening Session Speaker Carson Benowitz-Fredericks , MSPH, CHES, Research Director, Alcohol Justice

, MSPH, CHES, Research Director, Alcohol Justice Mayra Jimenez , Senior Advocacy Manager, Alcohol Justice

, Senior Advocacy Manager, Alcohol Justice Over 120 Oral, Roundtable, and Poster Session Presenters

Alcohol Justice Research Director Carson Benowitz-Fredericks

Sunday, November 6 , 2022, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST

Session: Alcohol Poster #1 - Making change happen: Alcohol interventions and policies

Program: Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drugs

Board 1 - Assess the Bottle: A SAFER-Based Rubric for California Alcohol Policy Risk

Wednesday, November 9 , 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST

Program: Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drugs

Roundtable - Safeguarding Science in an Era of Industry Intrusion and Public Skepticism: A Townhall to Learn from the Past and Plan for the Future

Alcohol Justice Senior Advocacy Manager Mayra Jimenez

Attending and supporting the American Public Health Association Alcohol Action Network with recruitment as Co-Chair of the Action Subcommittee

CONTACT: Michael Scippa (415) 548-0492

Carson Benowitz-Fredericks (917) 426-6443

Mayra Jimenez (323) 683-4687

