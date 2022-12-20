Alcohol prep pads market to grow by 11.99% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing vaccine production will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol prep pads market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alcohol Prep Pads Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including AdvaCare Pharma, Allison Medical Inc., Avantor Inc., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Care Touch, CareNow Medical Pvt. Ltd., Delta Hi Tech Inc., DUKAL Corp, Dynarex Corp., GAMA Healthcare Ltd, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Nipro Corp., Penta Bioscience Products, Phoenix Healthcare Solutions LLC, Professional Disposables International Inc., Reynard Health Supplies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and others), product (alcohol cotton balls and alcohol cotton sheet), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

The alcohol prep pads market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the alcohol prep pads market was valued at USD 157.46 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 55.76 million. The alcohol prep pads market size is estimated to grow by USD USD 307.63 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 12.29%, according to Technavio.

Alcohol prep pads market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global alcohol prep pads market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to offer undifferentiated products at competitive prices through a clear and unique value proposition. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

AdvaCare Pharma - The company offers alcohol prep pads such as StayGuard alcohol prep pads.

The company offers alcohol prep pads such as StayGuard alcohol prep pads. Allison Medical Inc. - The company offers alcohol prep pads such as SureComfort alcohol prep pads.

The company offers alcohol prep pads such as SureComfort alcohol prep pads. Avantor Inc. - The company offers alcohol prep pads such as Sterile.

Global alcohol prep pads market – Market dynamics

Major drivers

Rising number of surgical procedures worldwide

Growing number of fatal injuries in sports and road accidents

Increasing vaccine production

Key challenges

Pricing pressure coupled with growing competition

Growing threat of counterfeit products

Growing preference for non-invasive procedures

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this alcohol prep pads market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the alcohol prep pads market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the alcohol prep pads market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the alcohol prep pads market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of alcohol prep pads market vendors

Alcohol Prep Pads Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.29% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 307.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 28% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AdvaCare Pharma, Allison Medical Inc., Avantor Inc., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Care Touch, CareNow Medical Pvt. Ltd., Delta Hi Tech Inc., DUKAL Corp, Dynarex Corp., GAMA Healthcare Ltd, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Nipro Corp., Penta Bioscience Products, Phoenix Healthcare Solutions LLC, Professional Disposables International Inc., Reynard Health Supplies, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global alcohol prep pads market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global alcohol prep pads market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Alcohol cotton balls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Alcohol cotton balls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Alcohol cotton balls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Alcohol cotton balls - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Alcohol cotton balls - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Alcohol cotton sheet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Alcohol cotton sheet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Alcohol cotton sheet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Alcohol cotton sheet - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Alcohol cotton sheet - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AdvaCare Pharma

Exhibit 108: AdvaCare Pharma - Overview



Exhibit 109: AdvaCare Pharma - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: AdvaCare Pharma - Key offerings

12.4 Allison Medical Inc.

Exhibit 111: Allison Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Allison Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Allison Medical Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Avantor Inc.

Exhibit 114: Avantor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Avantor Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Avantor Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Avantor Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 118: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 119: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 120: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 121: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

12.7 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 123: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Baxter International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 128: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Care Touch

Exhibit 133: Care Touch - Overview



Exhibit 134: Care Touch - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Care Touch - Key offerings

12.10 CareNow Medical Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 136: CareNow Medical Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: CareNow Medical Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: CareNow Medical Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Delta Hi Tech Inc.

Exhibit 139: Delta Hi Tech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Delta Hi Tech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Delta Hi Tech Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Dynarex Corp.

Exhibit 142: Dynarex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Dynarex Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Dynarex Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 McKesson Corp.

Exhibit 145: McKesson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: McKesson Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: McKesson Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: McKesson Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Medline Industries LP

Exhibit 149: Medline Industries LP - Overview



Exhibit 150: Medline Industries LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Medline Industries LP - Key offerings

12.15 Nipro Corp.

Exhibit 152: Nipro Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Nipro Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Nipro Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Nipro Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Professional Disposables International Inc.

Exhibit 156: Professional Disposables International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Professional Disposables International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Professional Disposables International Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 159: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 167: Research methodology



Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 169: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations

