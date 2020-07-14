Alcohol Wipes Market Size to Reach $715.4 Million by 2025, to Witness Enhanced Usage for Cleaning & Sanitization of Operation Theatres & ICUs | Million Insights

FELTON, California, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global alcohol wipes market is projected to reach USD 715.4 million by 2025, and expected to exhibit at a 5.3% CAGR during the forecasted period, from 2019 to 2025, according to Million Insights, Inc. The market is highly competitive owing to the existence of small and large number of manufactures. The market growth is majorly driven due to increasing demand from the healthcare industry and rising applications for several purposes.

Alcohol wipes are majorly used in hospitals to clean and sanitize the operation theatre and Intensive Care Units (ICUs). In addition, these wipes are used to clean the medical equipment and devices, as it helps to remove bacteria and prevent the growth of micro-organism.

Increasing consumer awareness about hygiene along with increasing spending capacity on personal care products is expected to drive the alcohol wipes demand. Moreover, rising usage of the wipes to clean the soldering machine, printers and gadgets are anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Most of the consumers used these wipes for cleaning the face in order to avoid acne-causing bacteria. However, product can cause dryness, acne and oil production on sensitive skin which is expected to hamper the market growth.

The alcohol wipes industry is facing some challenges due to non–disposal, as it can damage the drainage systems. U.K. government announced a ban on the single-use product to save marine life and avoid such damaging issues. Strict government rules for product labeling in order to maintain transparency is expected to boost the growth of alcohol wipes market. In U.K. Holland and Barrett introduced biodegradable and sustainable alcohol wipes in their 800 stores. These wipes are made from natural fibers like wood pulp and cotton. Thus, the rising demand for disposable and eco-friendly wipes are projected to further boost market growth over the forecast period.

Among fabric materials, synthetic material accounted for the largest market share due to the absorbent and soft attributes. In addition, several qualities such as high absorbency, heat resistance, and softness will augment the segment growth. On the other hand, the natural material is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for natural products. Moreover, growing demand for bio-degradable and flushable alcohol wipes along with government stringent regulations is expected to spur the market growth.

Several manufactures are focusing to develop fragrance alcohol wipes to attract more customers. For instance, Swago introduced cologne fragrance wipes for the consumer who do not carry perfumes.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, North America accounted for largest market share and the U.S. alone accounted around 60.0% market share, in 2018 due to rising demand for wipes with antiseptic and sanitizing properties.

Market players operating in the alcohol wipes market are Pal International Ltd., The Clorox Co., Whitminster International, Diamond Wipes International Inc, Robinson Healthcare Ltd, CleanFinity Brands, 3M Company, GAMA Healthcare Ltd.

