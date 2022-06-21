Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis Report by Material and Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2025

Jun 21, 2022, 22:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market is segmented by material (glass, metal, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the alcoholic beverage packaging market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America regions. Growing demand for metal cans from craft beer industry will facilitate the alcoholic beverage packaging market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Moreover, the market share growth by the Glass segment will be significant during the forecast period. Mostly, all types of alcoholic beverages such as beers, wine, rum, vodka, and whiskey are available in glass packaging, due to which, the segment has the highest share of the alcoholic beverage packaging market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Amcor Plc- The company offers alcoholic beverage packaging products including bottles and closures, labels and overwrap and pouches, bags and single Serve.
- Ardagh Group SA
- Ball Corp.- The company offers alcoholic beverage packaging products under the flavored alcoholic beverages solution line.
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- Crown Holdings Inc.- The company offers alcoholic beverage packaging products under the product lines including Beverage Cans, Beverage Ends and Craft Beer Cans.
- Encore Glass
- Gerresheimer AG
- Graham Packaging Co.
- I Glass Inc.
- Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.
The alcoholic beverage packaging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.to compete in the market.
|
Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.39%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 11.33 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.47
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, France, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Encore Glass, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Co., O I Glass Inc., and Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
- Rising consumption of alcohol:
- The global consumption of alcoholic beverages is rising due to the growth in the urban population and disposable incomes in emerging economies such as India and Vietnam; the latter is leading people to explore new forms of leisure and entertainment such as night parties, bars, and lounges. Furthermore, manufacturers of alcoholic beverages are continuously launching new products and additional flavors, which is increasing the consumption of alcoholic beverages, therefore, driving the global alcoholic beverage packaging market. As of 2020, in the US, over 70% of adults consumed alcoholic beverages, which is an increase of more than 5% over the 2005 level. Similarly, alcoholic beverage consumption is on the rise in Australia; on an average, per capita consumption in terms of pure alcohol in 2019 was more than 9 liters, an over 1.2% growth YoY. Therefore, growing alcoholic beverage consumption worldwide is expected to drive the global alcoholic packaging market.
- Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size
- Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Trends
- Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Analysis
- Rising popularity of metal packaging for alcoholic beverages other than beer:
- Metal cans are generally used for alcoholic beverages such as beer. One of the major factors driving the growth of cans is the increased demand. The increasing preference for metal packaging for alcoholic beverages over other types of packaging is attributed to the various advantages that metal packaging provides. Furthermore, the alcoholic beverage market is experimenting with cans to increase the sales of spirits and wine. Moreover, the sales of wine have been declining. For example, in the US, the per capita wine consumption dropped in 2016 after a period of 20 years, mainly because of a shift in consumer preferences. Therefore, some companies have started offering wines in cans to attract prospective consumers; consequently, the sales of canned wine in the US increased by more than 100% during 2019–2020. In addition, canned cocktails have started gaining popularity at large-capacity concert venues and stadiums such as in Fiddler's Green Amphitheater, Colorado, US. This rising trend of consuming canned alcoholic beverages other than beer is expected to drive the market in the future.
Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The glass bottles and containers market share in APAC is expected to increase by USD 4.02 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.59%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here
Glass Packaging Market in North America by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The glass packaging market share in North America is expected to increase by USD 3.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.61%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Metal and glass containers market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Material
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Material - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Material
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Material
- 5.3 Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Glass - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Metal - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.6 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Material
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Material
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 40: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 41: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 44: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 45: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Amcor Plc
- Exhibit 46: Amcor Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 47: Amcor Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 48: Amcor Plc – Key news
- Exhibit 49: Amcor Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 50: Amcor Plc - Segment focus
- 10.4 Ardagh Group SA
- 10.5 Ball Corp.
- Exhibit 56: Ball Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Ball Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 58: Ball Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 59: Ball Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Ball Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Berry Global Group Inc.
- Exhibit 61: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: Berry Global Group Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 64: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Crown Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 66: Crown Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Crown Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: Crown Holdings Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 69: Crown Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Crown Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Encore Glass
- Exhibit 71: Encore Glass - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Encore Glass - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: Encore Glass - Key offerings
- 10.9 Gerresheimer AG
- Exhibit 74: Gerresheimer AG - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Gerresheimer AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Gerresheimer AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Gerresheimer AG - Segment focus
- 10.10 Graham Packaging Co.
- Exhibit 78: Graham Packaging Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Graham Packaging Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: Graham Packaging Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: O I Glass Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: O I Glass Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: O I Glass Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: O I Glass Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 85: Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 88: Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.11 O
- Glass Inc 110
- Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd 112
- Appendix 114
- Scope of the report 115
- Currency conversion rates for US$ 116
- Research methodology 117
