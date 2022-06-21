Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis Report by Material and Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2025

Vendor Landscape

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amcor Plc- The company offers alcoholic beverage packaging products including bottles and closures, labels and overwrap and pouches, bags and single Serve.

Ardagh Group SA

Ball Corp.- The company offers alcoholic beverage packaging products under the flavored alcoholic beverages solution line.

Berry Global Group Inc.

Crown Holdings Inc.- The company offers alcoholic beverage packaging products under the product lines including Beverage Cans, Beverage Ends and Craft Beer Cans.

Encore Glass

Gerresheimer AG

Graham Packaging Co.

I Glass Inc.

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.

The alcoholic beverage packaging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.to compete in the market.

Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.39% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 11.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.47 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Encore Glass, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Co., O I Glass Inc., and Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Driver:

Rising consumption of alcohol:

The global consumption of alcoholic beverages is rising due to the growth in the urban population and disposable incomes in emerging economies such as India and Vietnam ; the latter is leading people to explore new forms of leisure and entertainment such as night parties, bars, and lounges. Furthermore, manufacturers of alcoholic beverages are continuously launching new products and additional flavors, which is increasing the consumption of alcoholic beverages, therefore, driving the global alcoholic beverage packaging market. As of 2020, in the US, over 70% of adults consumed alcoholic beverages, which is an increase of more than 5% over the 2005 level. Similarly, alcoholic beverage consumption is on the rise in Australia ; on an average, per capita consumption in terms of pure alcohol in 2019 was more than 9 liters, an over 1.2% growth YoY. Therefore, growing alcoholic beverage consumption worldwide is expected to drive the global alcoholic packaging market.

Our Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Report Covers the Following Areas:

Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Trend:

Rising popularity of metal packaging for alcoholic beverages other than beer:

Metal cans are generally used for alcoholic beverages such as beer. One of the major factors driving the growth of cans is the increased demand. The increasing preference for metal packaging for alcoholic beverages over other types of packaging is attributed to the various advantages that metal packaging provides. Furthermore, the alcoholic beverage market is experimenting with cans to increase the sales of spirits and wine. Moreover, the sales of wine have been declining. For example, in the US, the per capita wine consumption dropped in 2016 after a period of 20 years, mainly because of a shift in consumer preferences. Therefore, some companies have started offering wines in cans to attract prospective consumers; consequently, the sales of canned wine in the US increased by more than 100% during 2019–2020. In addition, canned cocktails have started gaining popularity at large-capacity concert venues and stadiums such as in Fiddler's Green Amphitheater, Colorado , US. This rising trend of consuming canned alcoholic beverages other than beer is expected to drive the market in the future.

Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market vendors

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Metal and glass containers market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Material - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Material

5.3 Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Glass - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Metal - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.6 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Material

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 40: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 41: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 43: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 44: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 45: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 46: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 47: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 48: Amcor Plc – Key news



Exhibit 49: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 50: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Ardagh Group SA

10.5 Ball Corp.

Exhibit 56: Ball Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Ball Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Ball Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 59: Ball Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Ball Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Berry Global Group Inc.

Exhibit 61: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Berry Global Group Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 64: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Crown Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 66: Crown Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Crown Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Crown Holdings Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 69: Crown Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Crown Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Encore Glass

Exhibit 71: Encore Glass - Overview



Exhibit 72: Encore Glass - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Encore Glass - Key offerings

10.9 Gerresheimer AG

Exhibit 74: Gerresheimer AG - Overview



Exhibit 75: Gerresheimer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Gerresheimer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Gerresheimer AG - Segment focus

10.10 Graham Packaging Co.

10.11 O

Glass Inc 110

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd 112

Appendix 114

Scope of the report 115

Currency conversion rates for US$ 116

Research methodology 117

