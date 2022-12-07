Alcoholic beverage packaging market size to grow by 7.16% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising consumption of alcohol will drive growth - Technavio

Dec 07, 2022, 02:00 ET
Alcoholic beverage packaging market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Beatson Clark Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Brick Packaging, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Crown Holdings Inc., Diageo Plc, DS Smith Plc, Gerresheimer AG, KRONES AG, Mondi plc, O I Glass Inc., Orora Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Tetra Laval S.A., Vetreria Etrusca Spa, Vidrala SA, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Material, application, and region
The alcoholic beverage packaging market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
- Add credibility to strategies
- Analyze competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
In 2017, the alcoholic beverage packaging market was valued at USD 48.81 billion. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 20.19 billion. The alcoholic beverage packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 31.74 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.41%, according to Technavio.
Alcoholic beverage packaging market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Alcoholic beverage packaging market - Vendor insights
The global alcoholic beverage packaging market is fragmented, with the presence of many international players. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
- Amcor Plc – The company offers alcoholic beverage packaging such as Stelvin closure system designed for wines.
- Ardagh Group SA - The company offers alcoholic beverage packaging such as glass and metal packaging.
- Ball Corp. – The company offers alcoholic beverage packaging such as standard can, sleek can, slim can, and crowler can.
Alcoholic beverage packaging market - Market dynamics
Major drivers:
- Rising consumption of alcohol
- Growing demand for metal cans from the craft beer industry
- Increasing use of PET packaging in the alcoholic beverage industry
Key challenges:
- Rising cost of raw materials and energy
- Decline in drinking habit
- Growing concerns over the use of plastic bottles
What are the key data covered in this alcoholic beverage packaging market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the alcoholic beverage packaging market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the alcoholic beverage packaging market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the alcoholic beverage packaging market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of alcoholic beverage packaging market vendors
|
Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
170
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historical year
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 31.74 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
7.16
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 34%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Beatson Clark Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Brick Packaging, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Crown Holdings Inc., Diageo Plc, DS Smith Plc, Gerresheimer AG, KRONES AG, Mondi plc, O I Glass Inc., Orora Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Tetra Laval S.A., Vetreria Etrusca Spa, and Vidrala SA
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global alcoholic beverage packaging market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global alcoholic beverage packaging market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Material Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Material
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Material
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Material
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Material
- 6.3 Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Metal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Metal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Metal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Metal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Metal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Material
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Material ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 7.3 Beer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Beer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Beer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Beer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Beer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Wine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Wine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Spirits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Spirits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Spirits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Spirits - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Spirits - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Amcor Plc
- Exhibit 116: Amcor Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Amcor Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Amcor Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Amcor Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Amcor Plc - Segment focus
- 12.4 Ardagh Group SA
- Exhibit 121: Ardagh Group SA - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Ardagh Group SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Ardagh Group SA - Key news
- Exhibit 124: Ardagh Group SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Ardagh Group SA - Segment focus
- 12.5 Ball Corp.
- Exhibit 126: Ball Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Ball Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Ball Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Ball Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Ball Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Beatson Clark Ltd.
- Exhibit 131: Beatson Clark Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Beatson Clark Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: Beatson Clark Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Berry Global Group Inc.
- Exhibit 134: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 137: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Brick Packaging
- Exhibit 139: Brick Packaging - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Brick Packaging - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: Brick Packaging - Key offerings
- 12.9 Crown Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 142: Crown Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Crown Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: Crown Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: Crown Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.10 DS Smith Plc
- Exhibit 146: DS Smith Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 147: DS Smith Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 148: DS Smith Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: DS Smith Plc - Segment focus
- 12.11 Gerresheimer AG
- Exhibit 150: Gerresheimer AG - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Gerresheimer AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: Gerresheimer AG - Key news
- Exhibit 153: Gerresheimer AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: Gerresheimer AG - Segment focus
- 12.12 Mondi plc
- Exhibit 155: Mondi plc - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Mondi plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 157: Mondi plc - Key news
- Exhibit 158: Mondi plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 159: Mondi plc - Segment focus
- 12.13 O I Glass Inc.
- Exhibit 160: O I Glass Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 161: O I Glass Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 162: O I Glass Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: O I Glass Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Smurfit Kappa Group
- Exhibit 164: Smurfit Kappa Group - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Smurfit Kappa Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 166: Smurfit Kappa Group - Key news
- Exhibit 167: Smurfit Kappa Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 168: Smurfit Kappa Group - Segment focus
- 12.15 Tetra Laval S.A.
- Exhibit 169: Tetra Laval S.A. - Overview
- Exhibit 170: Tetra Laval S.A. - Business segments
- Exhibit 171: Tetra Laval S.A. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 172: Tetra Laval S.A. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Vetreria Etrusca Spa
- Exhibit 173: Vetreria Etrusca Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 174: Vetreria Etrusca Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 175: Vetreria Etrusca Spa - Key offerings
- 12.17 Vidrala SA
- Exhibit 176: Vidrala SA - Overview
- Exhibit 177: Vidrala SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 178: Vidrala SA - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 182: Research methodology
- Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 184: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations
