Alcoholic Beverages & COVID-19 - Online Providers See the Biggest Increase in Sales as Consumers Follow Social-Distancing Guidelines and Avoid Visiting Premises In-Person

DUBLIN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the food and beverage industry, "Alcoholic Beverages see Surge in Demand for Online Sales due to COVID-19 Lockdown"

The COVID-19 outbreak forced most restaurants and bars to close to prevent the spread of the virus. This has affected revenues for many alcoholic beverage producers with craft beer producers seeing a significant reduction. This is due to the fact that the craft beer sector is highly reliant on on-premise sales and some producers do not offer bottled beer.



While there has been a decline in demand for high-end liquors there has been a surge in demand for budget and mid-priced alcoholic beverages that consumers can enjoy at home. Spirits have seen soaring demand in the US with tequila experiencing more than 75% growth and sales of canned cocktails rising by 93% in March. Sales of wine and beer also rose by 66% and 42% respectively.



Online providers have seen the biggest increase in sales as consumers follow social-distancing guidelines and avoid visiting premises in-person. Drizly, an online alcohol delivery provider operating in the US and Canada has seen a 300% rise in sales during the COVID-19 pandemic while Winc, an online wine club, saw a 578% increase in new members in March. Other platforms like Vivino and Vinopro have also experienced a surge in sales.



