Alcoholic Beverages Market Size to Grow by USD 393.26 Bn| 35% of the growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Alcoholic Beverages Market Segment Highlights

Product

Beer

The beer segment will account for the largest alcoholic beverages market share in 2021. The report also identifies the beer segment to account for the largest market share as beer production involves steeping a starch source, usually cereal grains such as rice, corn, and barley, in water and fermenting the sugar-containing liquid with yeast.

Spirits



Wine

Geography

Europe

35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for the alcoholic beverages market in APAC. The rise in disposable income will facilitate the alcoholic beverages market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Alcoholic Beverages Market Vendor Analysis

The alcoholic beverages market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches and market consolidation to compete in the market. Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg AS, Constellation Brands Inc., D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, FIFCO USA , Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Pernod Ricard SA, Stone Brewing Co., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., Victory Brewing Co., Yanghe Distillery Co Ltd, and Davide Campari Milano NV are some of the major market participants.

to compete in the market. are some of the major market participants. Market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. These vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on the positioning and pricing of their products. Most of these products often fall in the same price bracket, resulting in lower switching costs for buyers. This results in the moderate bargaining power of buyers and a high threat of rivalry. Companies such as Ab-inbev.com, Asahigroup-holdings.com, and Carlsberggroup.com are offering innovative products to strengthen their competitive strategy.

Alcoholic Beverages Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global alcoholic beverages as a part of the global distillers and vintners market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the alcoholic beverages market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The report also covers the following areas:

Alcoholic Beverages Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist alcoholic beverages market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the alcoholic beverages market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the alcoholic beverages market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of alcoholic beverages market vendors

Alcoholic Beverages Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.23% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 393.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.67 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg AS, Constellation Brands Inc., D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, FIFCO USA , Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Pernod Ricard SA, Stone Brewing Co., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., Victory Brewing Co., Yanghe Distillery Co Ltd, and Davide Campari Milano NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Beer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Beer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Beer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Beer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Beer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Spirits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Spirits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Spirits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Spirits - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Spirits - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Wine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Wine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Wine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Wine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Wine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA

Exhibit 93: Anheuser Busch InBev SA - Overview



Exhibit 94: Anheuser Busch InBev SA - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Anheuser Busch InBev SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Anheuser Busch InBev SA - Segment focus

10.4 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Carlsberg AS

Exhibit 102: Carlsberg AS - Overview



Exhibit 103: Carlsberg AS - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Carlsberg AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Carlsberg AS - Segment focus

10.6 Constellation Brands Inc.

Exhibit 106: Constellation Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Constellation Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Constellation Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Constellation Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Diageo Plc

Exhibit 110: Diageo Plc - Overview



Exhibit 111: Diageo Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Diageo Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Diageo Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Heineken NV

Exhibit 114: Heineken NV - Overview



Exhibit 115: Heineken NV - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Heineken NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Heineken NV - Segment focus

10.9 Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Exhibit 122: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Segment focus

10.11 Pernod Ricard SA

Exhibit 126: Pernod Ricard SA - Overview



Exhibit 127: Pernod Ricard SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Pernod Ricard SA - Key offerings

10.12 Yanghe Distillery Co Ltd

Exhibit 129: Yanghe Distillery Co Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 130: Yanghe Distillery Co Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Yanghe Distillery Co Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Yanghe Distillery Co Ltd - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

