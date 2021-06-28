Alcoholic Drinks Market to grow by 23.13 billion liters during 2021-2025|17000+ Technavio Reports

The report on the alcoholic drinks market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the popularity of the craft segment, the rise in mergers and acquisitions, and the increase in marketing and promotional activities.

The alcoholic drinks market analysis includes type and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increase in marketing and promotional activities as one of the prime reasons driving the alcoholic drinks market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The alcoholic drinks market covers the following areas:

Alcoholic Drinks Market Sizing

Alcoholic Drinks Market Forecast

Alcoholic Drinks Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Bacardi Global Brands Ltd.

Beam Suntory Inc.

Carlsberg Group

Constellation Brands Inc.

Diageo Plc

E & J Gallo Winery

Heineken NV

Molson Coors Brewing Co.

Pernod Ricard SA

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Beer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Spirits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

RTD pre-mixes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cider - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

