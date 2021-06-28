Alcoholic Drinks Market to grow by 23.13 billion liters during 2021-2025|17000+ Technavio Reports
Jun 28, 2021, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The alcoholic drinks market is poised to grow by 23.13 bn liters during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The report on the alcoholic drinks market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the popularity of the craft segment, the rise in mergers and acquisitions, and the increase in marketing and promotional activities.
The alcoholic drinks market analysis includes type and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increase in marketing and promotional activities as one of the prime reasons driving the alcoholic drinks market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The alcoholic drinks market covers the following areas:
Alcoholic Drinks Market Sizing
Alcoholic Drinks Market Forecast
Alcoholic Drinks Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV
- Bacardi Global Brands Ltd.
- Beam Suntory Inc.
- Carlsberg Group
- Constellation Brands Inc.
- Diageo Plc
- E & J Gallo Winery
- Heineken NV
- Molson Coors Brewing Co.
- Pernod Ricard SA
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Beer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Spirits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- RTD pre-mixes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cider - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
