Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water Market to Record 12% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Market Dynamics, Vendor & Segmentation Assessment - Technavio

Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our alcoholic-infused sparkling water market report covers the following areas:

Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water Market 2022-2026:Vendor Assessment

The alcoholic-infused sparkling water market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on distinguishing their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to compete in the market. Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Boston Beer Co. Inc., Constellation Brands Inc., E., and J. Gallo Winery, Eel River Brewing Co., Ficks and Co., M.I.A. Beer Co., Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Pernod Ricard SA, Polar Beverages, San Juan Seltzer Inc., Sapporo Holdings Ltd., Sercy Spiked and Sparkling, Suntory Holdings Ltd., and Wachusett Brewing Co. Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water Market 2022-2026:Market Dynamics

Drivers: Rising demand for low-calorie alcoholic beverages, Increasing alcohol consumption among women & Growing demand from millennials will offer immense growth opportunities.

Rising demand for low-calorie alcoholic beverages, Increasing alcohol consumption among women & Growing demand from millennials will offer immense growth opportunities. Challenges: Campaigns against alcohol consumption, health issues caused by alcohol consumption & stringent regulations related to alcohol will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Refine your marketing strategies by knowing more about drivers & challenges - Request a sample report now!

Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Assessment

Distribution Channel

Off-Premise



On-Premise

Revenue Generating Segment: The alcoholic-infused sparkling water market share growth by the off-premise segment will be significant for revenue generation. The most common off-premise distribution channels of alcohol-infused sparkling water include individual retailers, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online platforms. Alcohol-infused sparkling water is widely available in hypermarkets and supermarkets. These distribution channels offer convenience and have extended hours of operation. The price of alcohol-infused sparkling water is higher online compared with traditional retail stores. These factors are expected to drive the off-premise distribution segment during the forecast period.

The alcoholic-infused sparkling water market share growth by the will be significant for revenue generation. The most common off-premise distribution channels of alcohol-infused sparkling water include individual retailers, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online platforms. Alcohol-infused sparkling water is widely available in hypermarkets and supermarkets. These distribution channels offer convenience and have extended hours of operation. The price of alcohol-infused sparkling water is higher online compared with traditional retail stores. These factors are expected to drive the off-premise distribution segment during the forecast period. Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Regional Highlights: 61% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for alcoholic-infused sparkling water in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising number of product launches will facilitate the alcoholic-infused sparkling water market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments - Grab a sample!

Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist alcoholic infused sparkling water market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the alcoholic-infused sparkling water market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the alcoholic-infused sparkling water market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of alcoholic-infused sparkling water market vendors

Related Reports:

The predicted growth for the organic wine market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 4.60 billion at a progressing CAGR of 8.32%.

share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 4.60 billion at a progressing CAGR of 8.32%. The wine market share in India is expected to increase by USD 274.00 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 19.78%.

Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 503.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.0 Performing market contribution North America at 61% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Boston Beer Co. Inc., Constellation Brands Inc., E. and J. Gallo Winery, Eel River Brewing Co., Ficks and Co., M.I.A. Beer Co., Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Pernod Ricard SA, Polar Beverages, San Juan Seltzer Inc., Sapporo Holdings Ltd., Sercy Spiked and Sparkling, Suntory Holdings Ltd., and Wachusett Brewing Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Off premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Off premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Off premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Off premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Off premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 On premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on On premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on On premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on On premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA

Exhibit 89: Anheuser Busch InBev SA - Overview



Exhibit 90: Anheuser Busch InBev SA - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Anheuser Busch InBev SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Anheuser Busch InBev SA - Segment focus

10.4 Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Exhibit 93: Boston Beer Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Boston Beer Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Boston Beer Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Constellation Brands Inc.

Exhibit 96: Constellation Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Constellation Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Constellation Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Constellation Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Eel River Brewing Co.

Exhibit 100: Eel River Brewing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Eel River Brewing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Eel River Brewing Co. - Key offerings

10.7 M .I.A. Beer Co.

.I.A. Beer Co. Exhibit 103: M.I.A. Beer Co. - Overview



Exhibit 104: M.I.A. Beer Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: M.I.A. Beer Co. - Key offerings

10.8 Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co.

Exhibit 106: Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co. - Key offerings

10.9 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Exhibit 109: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Segment focus

10.10 San Juan Seltzer Inc.

Exhibit 113: San Juan Seltzer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: San Juan Seltzer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: San Juan Seltzer Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Wachusett Brewing Co. Inc.

Exhibit 120: Wachusett Brewing Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Wachusett Brewing Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Wachusett Brewing Co. Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio