Alcor Solutions enriches employee experiences by launching its HR Suite Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcor Solutions Inc. today announced the launch of its HR Suite Applications at the ServiceNow Knowledge 19 conference. Alcor Reflective and AlcorOne are extendible Alcor IP solutions, built on the robust, AI enabled, ServiceNow® automated platform. The applications provide enriching, delightful employee experiences in a trustworthy, easy, collaborative and secure environment.

Alcor Reflective is an automated performance appraisal system which enables a secure, collaborative, 360° employee appraisal review system in an organization. With in-built integrations and automation across all features of an appraisal process, Alcor Reflective has a unique paperless signoff feature that makes your appraisals secure.

AlcorOne is an automated one-stop employee portal. It's an aggregator application with an end-to-end paperless functionality, rich integrations across multiple employee management systems, a differentiating, automated, scoped Application Tracking System and real-time integrations with third-party platforms.

"A strong, diligent team of Alcor Developers, HR professionals and subject matter experts - got these applications to function seamlessly," says Monisha Singh, Principal, Products and Alliances at Alcor Solutions. "A user friendly, digitalized work experience enables you to attract, delight and retain your employees long-term. Alcor Reflective and AlcorOne, our HR Suite Applications built on the ServiceNow® platform, endeavor to enhance employee productivity to boost profitability and performance."

Alcor launches these HR Suite Applications at the ServiceNow® Knowledge 19 conference, and they are hosting a VIP Lunch Session on May 7th for showcasing and demonstrating these products with lunch and cool giveaways offered!

Please join by registering at http://www.alcortech.com/alcor-vip-lunch-hr

Alcor is a San Francisco, California based company that provides global cloud advisory and implementation services to clients in multiple geographies. Their clients include global Fortune 500 as well as leading organizations in multiple industry verticals. Founded in 2008, Alcor Solutions Inc.'s focus has been building strong competency on cutting edge technologies and advising clients in implementing them. They are passionate about their thought leadership and believe that successful IT implementations result equally from good strategy and technology excellence. For more information about Alcor, visit www.alcortech.com

Alcor is a Gold Sales and Services ServiceNow® partner, an AWS standard consulting partner, an Oracle Gold partner besides partnering to Microsoft, Salesforce, FireEye and more.

Alcor Enabling Cloud™ is a registered trademark of Alcor, ServiceNow® is a registered trademark of ServiceNow.

Contact Sheetal Kale, sheetal.kale@alcortech.com for inquiries.

SOURCE Alcor Solutions Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alcortech.com

