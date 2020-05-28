Alcott HR Names Zachary Rovinsky Director of Finance

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcott HR (www.alcotthr.com), a leading provider of human resources outsourcing (HRO) solutions, recently announced the appointment of Zachary Rovinsky, CPA as Director of Finance, a strategic new role for the company. Rovinsky will lead Alcott HR's financial and ROI analyses, budget management, forecasting, and process improvement, reporting directly to President Steven Politis, Esq. A certified public accountant, Zachary brings with him decades of extensive corporate finance and accounting experience with core competencies in diverse areas ranging from staff development and leadership, financial reporting, mergers and acquisitions to strategic planning.

"Alcott HR is proud to welcome Zachary to our family and team of experts," stated Steve Politis, President and COO of Alcott HR. "I have already been impressed with Zach's ability to serve and advocate for our company's valued customers and he will undoubtedly contribute in the continued financial success of our business and our clients."

Prior to joining Alcott HR, Zachary led the finance and accounting departments at various public and private companies in the wholesale, manufacturing and entertainment industries. His past experiences include roles with Olympus, Cablevision and WWE.

"I'm thrilled to be joining such an industry leading company with a rich history and clear vision," said Zachary Rovinsky. "I look forward to participating in Alcott HR's continued success."

About Alcott HR

At Alcott HR, we have a Passion for People and Performance™. We empower leaders to focus on their core business purposes and meaning which enables them to more quickly and efficiently grow their business. Alcott HR provides clients and business owners with customized solutions for running their business, including HR best practices, regulatory compliance, payroll, training and development, employee benefits, risk management support, workers' compensation insurance and employment related administration. We serve a diverse group of successful profit and not for profit businesses across the U.S. Get to know us by visiting www.alcotthr.com.

