Alcovit is Designed to Reduce the Wear and Tear on Your Body

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcovit is an innovative supplement on the drinking scene. The lime-flavored effervescent powder consists of a unique combination of ingredients that are formulated to minimize the side effects of drinking alcohol. As if that wasn't enough, the German-manufactured product claims to actually reduce the amount of alcohol metabolized by the body, as well.

It doesn't matter if you prefer a few glasses of wine over the course of an evening spent indoors or you love to bar hop every Friday. Alcovit has created the ultimate hangover prevention option for all occasions.

The brand's creative product doesn't involve treating existing hangover symptoms or repairing already-done damage brought about by a night spent out on the town. Alcovit addresses things right at the root of the problem.

The brand's European-patented formula (# EP 2 538 950 from the E.P.A. at Munich, Germany) uses the volcanic rock zeolite to capture alcohol while it's still in the digestive tract. ( http://www.biotake.de/images/pdf/ALCOVIT_PUBLICATION_pl_engl%20.pdf ) The zeolite is sourced from South Africa, hand-picked, and milled to a soluble powder that is simultaneously easy to ingest but big enough to avoid being metabolized out of the digestive tract.

As the powder passes through the gastrointestinal system, it absorbs undigested alcohol, preventing it from passing through the liver or impacting the brain. In effect, this prevents these vital organs from having to process the alcohol in the first place. This avoids the need to put any wear and tear on your body's system.

Alcovit is also fortified with a powerful complex of vitamins and minerals. However, the true magic of the hangover solution comes in the form of the game-changing zeolite powder. Combined with extremely convenient (and delicious) ease of access, Alcovit remains a one-of-a-kind answer to a global issue — a fact testified to by the way that the revolutionary product is already taking the world by storm.

About Alcovit: Alcovit is manufactured in Germany and has been growing in popularity ever since its launch over a decade ago. The brand quickly found traction in the European, Asian, and South Pacific markets. It recently entered the U.S. market as well.

