Alcovit: Taken Today for a Better Tomorrow

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Once the bartender announces "last call," the more casual patron might be forced to ask themself: "If I have an extra beer, will I be able to make it through my workday tomorrow? Or take the kids to practice? Or wake up for morning yoga?" German pharmaceutical company Biotake GmbH assures social drinkers that they need not despair. With a special combination of vitamins and minerals in their proprietary packaging, Biotake's Alcovit has the makings of a healthy, as-needed supplement. That said, this product isn't intended to treat just any sober individual. Alcovit is specifically manufactured to aid those looking to fend off the looming threat of a hangover. With this international export, soon to be found on the shelves of retailers throughout much of North America, consumers just might have the chance to truly enjoy both the night out and the day after.

In this era of rapid change, developments in health, transportation, artificial intelligence, and even space exploration are impacting the way people think about each other and the world around them. Take COVID-19, for instance. The lightning-fast turnaround of several effective coronavirus vaccines was unthinkable less than a year ago. While the effort to cure the hangover might not seem as essential as, say, treatments for dangerous diseases or plans for interstellar colonization, scientists drink too! A hangover remedy may seem like a lower priority on the breakthrough-to-do list, but that doesn't mean it should be any less celebrated. After all, Alcovit just might improve the everyday lives of employees - both blue collar and white collar - who like to socialize following a long day at work. Whether relaxing after an on-site or remote shift, Biotake believes Alcovit has universal appeal.

Biotake proposes Alcovit as an enticing alternative to other products thanks to its unique, heavily researched, and internationally recognized components. Alcovit is packed with 12 high-quality vitamins, minerals, an herb and antioxidants including vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B12, C, D3, E, biotin, folic acid, kudzu, and pyridoxine hydrochloride along with extra ingredient, mineral silicate. Silicate is an extract of volcanic rock, yet - despite its explosive origins - the mineral is recognized as safe for human consumption. The silicate binds to toxins within the blood, taking out the alcohol molecules that lie in its way. Once bound to the silicate, the neutralized alcohol molecules pass through the intestines and out of the body, minimizing alcohol's impact on the liver and other organs. Biotake's studies show ( http://www.biotake.de/images/pdf/ALCOVIT_PUBLICATION_pl_engl%20.pdf ) that, about one hour after Alcovit consumption, the concentration of alcohol within the bloodstream could be subtracted by half.

The modern world is full of big problems. Biotake is distributing Alcovit in an effort to make daily life just a little bit easier.

Please direct inquiries to:

Charley Lanzotti

(954) 343-6945

[email protected]

SOURCE Alcovit