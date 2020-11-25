Alcovit, The Anti-Hangover Supplement, Could Be Coming To America

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volkswagen. Adidas. Beethoven. Heidi Klum.

These are just some of the wonderful German imports that have enriched American culture. Deutschland has given the U.S.A. so much over the years, and that list is about to get longer with: Alcovit. This green powder is more than your average dietary supplement. It's a potent mixture of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that's expertly crafted to minimize the effects of the hangover. Imagine how much more Albert Einstein could have accomplished, if he had some Alcovit at his disposal (Einstein may not be known for his drinking, but that bedhead hairdo isn't fooling anyone).

Knock back a dunkel or a kölsch and then follow it up with a drink of Alcovit. Backed by studies, consumer appreciation, and brand success, the team behind Alcovit promises that the aftereffects of excessive alcohol consumption will be minimized the next day. Now, this doesn't mean you're impervious to the dastardly effects of the hooch. Besides, the Alcovit braintrust doesn't recommend you go on a series of unending benders - that's an unhealthy and expensive habit. That said, this supplement just might give people the freedom to fully enjoy a night out with friends before heading into the morning slog of their day job.

Developed and distributed by Biotake GmbH, Alcovit has been subjected to the European Union's scrutinizing testing process, earning a certification as a Class IIa medical device. This level of classification might be surprising to some. Yet, since U.S. workers devote an average of two sick days per year to hangover recovery, you can imagine that the European Union considers Alcovit a medical breakthrough for their drinking population.

Germany isn't the only place where the product has achieved success. Alcovit is officially on the market in other E.U. nations, like the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, and Sweden. Elsewhere, Alcovit has reached the thirsty lips of Australian and Mexican consumers. With a launch coming soon to Brazil, it's only a matter of time before the supplement makes its way over the southern border and into the gullets of American bar patrons, keg standers, and casual wine sippers alike. In these divisive times, Alcovit might be the one thing we can all get behind.

Currently available online at Alcovit.me, the supplement is sold in packs of one, three, four, six, twelve, or twenty-five. Perhaps Alcovit is the ideal investment for anyone planning a major victory celebration once the pandemic is over. Especially that twenty-five pack, which seems perfect for any household that wants to throw a big ole party. Go wild. Then, at the end of the night, offer each of your guests a packet of Alcovit mixed into a 250 ml glass of water.

How can we make it up to Germany for all of the joy that their anti-hangover elixir might bring? Sure, we gave them David Hasselhoff, but is that really enough? The least we could do is invest in some Alcovit.

