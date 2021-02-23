Alcresta Therapeutics Announces Publication of NASPGHAN Position Paper Recommending RELiZORB® in Children with Chronic Pancreatitis

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc., a leading commercial-stage company focused on developing and commercializing novel enzyme-based products, today announced publication of a position paper by the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition (NASPGHAN) Pancreas Committee recommending the use of RELiZORB® (immobilized lipase cartridge), a first-of-its-kind digestive enzyme cartridge designed to mimic the function of pancreatic lipase. Their recommendation further reinforces the clinical benefits of RELiZORB (immobilized lipase cartridge) in patients with fat malabsorption conditions beyond cystic fibrosis.

The position paper, authored by the NASPGHAN Pancreas Committee, was published in the February issue of the Journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition. This Committee provides guidance on the medical management of chronic pancreatitis (CP) in children based on existing medical literature. The Committee recommended use of RELiZORB in patients who are on enteral feeding due to chronic pancreatitis who demonstrate poor weight gain or malabsorption as a result of their inability to produce enough of the enzyme lipase to break down fats.

"We are pleased to see a leading nutritional organization of medical professionals recommend use of RELiZORB in patients with chronic pancreatitis. They join the cystic fibrosis KOL community, which published its support of RELiZORB in the July 2019 issue of the Journal of Cystic Fibrosis," said Eric First, M.D., chief medical officer, Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc. Dr. First added, "this recognition reflects the growing clinical evidence of RELiZORB in fat malabsorption in enteral feeding across multiple rare diseases and critical conditions."

"The commitment of these healthcare providers and the NASPHGAN organization to best reflect current standard of care supports the effort to make effective treatments available to patients. This publication reinforces our ongoing efforts to increase access to RELiZORB by ensuring that medical coverage policies reflect its clinical value," said Dan Orlando, chief executive officer at Alcresta Therapeutics.

For access to the position paper, visit: Freeman, JA, et al., Medical Management of Chronic Pancreatitis in Children: A Position Paper by the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition Pancreas Committee. JPGN 2021;72: 324–340

For more information on RELiZORB, please visit www.relizorb.com

About Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc.

Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc. is dedicated to developing and commercializing novel, enzyme-based products designed to address challenges faced by patients living with gastrointestinal disorders and rare diseases. Alcresta currently markets RELiZORB for enterally fed patients with pancreatic insufficiency, which occurs in cystic fibrosis, pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis, and is developing platform applications for patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS) and prematurely born infants treated in the NICU. Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc. is backed by top-tier investors: Athyrium Capital Management, Bessemer Venture Partners, HealthQuest Capital, Frazier Healthcare Partners, and Third Rock Ventures. More information can be found at www.alcresta.com.

About NASPHGAN

The North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition, founded in 1972, is the only society in North America and the largest in the world dedicated to serving the pediatric gastroenterology and nutrition communities. NASPGHAN was established to advance the understanding of the normal development and physiology of diseases of the gastrointestinal tract and liver in infants, children, and adolescents, and to foster the dissemination of this knowledge through scientific meetings, professional education, public education, and interaction with other organizations concerned with pediatric gastroenterology and nutrition.

Internal Media Contact:

Dan Orlando

Chief Executive Officer

Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc.

877-255-8425

SOURCE Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alcresta.com

