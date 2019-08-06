Alcumus Completes £25M Strategic Investment in eCompliance

CARDIFF, Wales, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcumus, a leading UK-based software-led risk management solution provider, backed by the private equity firm Inflexion, is pleased to announce that it has completed a majority investment in eCompliance, a Canada-based workplace safety SaaS business.

eCompliance, the North American leader in mobile-first workplace safety software, has secured a majority investment from Alcumus Holdings Limited ("Alcumus"), which is backed by the private equity firm, Inflexion. Together, the company will become the leading software organisation supporting safer and healthier workplaces in both Europe and North America. eCompliance will operate as the North American arm of Alcumus, providing access to the North American market for an expanded portfolio of Alcumus products, as well as accelerating investment in its core product.

"Joining forces with Alcumus enables us to accelerate our journey of innovation in health and safety which we started in 2013. We were first to market with a mobile app to drive frontline safety participation and now we're ready to make another leap forward. Teaming up with Alcumus allows us to bring the most innovative products and ideas from both companies to the workforces across North America, the UK and Europe," said Adrian Bartha, CEO of eCompliance, who will continue to lead the business.

"We have been extremely impressed by the quality of everything we have seen in eCompliance, from the technology that runs through its products to the people and management that we have met, and both organisations share the same mission and values. eCompliance will bring access to an exciting new market as well as additional technology capability as we continue to provide cutting edge services to the growing range of businesses that we support. We are very excited by this acquisition and look forward to welcoming eCompliance into the Alcumus family," stated Alyn Franklin, CEO of Alcumus.

About Alcumus

Alcumus is a leading provider of software-led solutions in the risk management sector, with more than 40,000 clients using services delivered under its SafeContractor, PSM, Sypol, ISOQAR and Info Exchange brands. Offering software-based risk management and supply-chain management solutions, UKAS accredited certification services, workplace monitoring services, training and HR consultancy, Alcumus helps to make its customers safer, healthier and stronger. Their head office is in Cardiff with additional offices in Manchester, Huddersfield, Aylesbury and Stratford. For further information visit www.alcumusgroup.com.

