ALD to Release New Disinfection Vaporizer at the InterTabac Dortmund 2019

Adhering to the ingenuity to make high-quality products, ALD innovates to improve atomization technology to lead a healthy and sustainable development of vape industry. In the first half of this year, the global exhibition tour of SILMO™ and MICROFEEL™ was favored by global consumers. At this German exhibition, ALD will release its first self-developed vaporizer with disinfection function.

The repeated contacts of mouthpiece during vaping may cause bacteria breeding. Most of the vaporizers on the market require complicated cleaning and disinfection. However, ALD developed the first vaporizer with disinfection and cleaning functions independently. It uses an ultraviolet lamp to sterilize bacteria by only pressing the button instead of disassembling. As reported, the vaporizer with disinfection function adopts ultraviolet sterilization technology, and the UV lamp implanted in the portable pod system can kill the bacteria in the entrance of atomizer effectively. With global concern about vaporizer safety, the innovation is expected to attract high attention from the industry and consumers.

About ALD Group Limited

ALD is a world leading high-tech enterprise focused on electronic atomization technology research and applications with business covering the ENDS (Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems), IMV (Inhaled Medical Vaporizer) and HnB (Heat-Not-Burn) devices. With strong technical support and manufacturing capacity, ALD has established a solid strategic partnership with several international well-known brands and multinational tobacco giants such as British American Tobacco, Renault Tabacco, ITC, Canopy Growth, iKrusher and STIIIZY.

About InterTabac:

InterTabac is the world's leading trade fair for tobacco products and accessories, providing the most professional business platform for global tobacco industry buyers. Since 1978, the exhibition has been held in Dortmund, Germany each September. Covering an area of more than 40,000 square meters, the 2019 InterTabac exhibition will unprecedentedly attract more than 600 exhibitors from 54 countries around the world. As the leading role of industry, ALD is undoubtedly well prepared to introduce the atomization creativity at the exhibition.

